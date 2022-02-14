हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSL 2022

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.21 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 14

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Prediction Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Match No. 21 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of ISL vs KAR, Islamabad United Dream11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

ISL vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.21 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 14
Source: Twitter

Islamabad United will take on Karachi in Match No.21 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Monday (February 14). United have got the better of Karachi Kings bu 42 runs when they met before in the tournament. Overall, they have won 3 out of the 6 matches played and currently sit 3rd on the point table.

On the other hand, Karachi Kings are having a horrific season as they are in extreme danger and have lost all their 6 matches played so far. Karachi Kings need to win all their remaining 4 games to have a small chance for qualifying to the playoffs.

Match Details

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Match No. 21

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 14th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

ISL vs KAR PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Joe Clarke, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vc)

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Babar Azam

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Wasim

Captain: Shadab Khan

Vice-Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

KAR vs ISL PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro / Liam Dawson, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Muhammad Akhlaq, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Ian Cockbain, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Chris Jordan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PSL 2022Dream11Islamabad UnitedKarachi KingsFantasy Cricket Tips
Next
Story

IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul shares special post for rumored girlfriend Athiya Shetty on Valentine’s Day, see pic

Must Watch

PT3M11S

Rahul Gandhi's big attack on Modi government in Punjab