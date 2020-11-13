It's a matter of great honour for us, says BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly as countdown for ICC T20 World Cup 2021 begins

As the countdown for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup in 2021 has begun, Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has stated that India has successfully staged several global events over the years and it is a matter of pride for the country to be the venue of another showpiece event.

“It is a matter of great honour for us to be hosting the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. India has successfully staged several global events since the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 1987and I am sure cricketers from around the world would be excited at the prospect of playing in our cricket loving country," the ICC press release quoted Ganguly as saying.

The BCCI president further said that he has enjoyed being part of the ICC events as a player and now he is looking forward to play his part as the administrator in the upcoming marquee tournament.

“I have enjoyed being part of ICC events as a player and know from experience that nothing beats the buzzing atmosphere of a global cricket event with millions around the world watching every game. I now look forward to playing my part as an administrator as we prepare to host the prestigious event," the former skipper said.

Ganguly's statement came as the the ICC and the BCCI teamed up to reveal the brand identity of the 16 team tournament in Dubai on Thursday, with just 12 months to go to the final of the T20 World Cup.

Inspired by the colours of India and the intense passion that fans have for the game, the brand identity is bright and full of energy, and embodies, the excitement that comes with the return of the ICC T20 World Cup, the unique fun and festive atmosphere of India, including the festival of lights - Diwali; as well as the fast and fierce pace of world’s best T20 cricket. Warm and vibrant, it aims to attract all fans, especially families and the young-at-heart - welcoming everyone to share this special event. Functionally the design has been carefully constructed to come to life across all channels especially for digital and motion graphics.

Reflecting on the same, ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said,"With the countdown to the tournament in India underway, this is an opportune moment to unveil our brand identity that so wonderfully reflects the vibrant festival of lights.We are working very closely with the BCCI to deliver a stellar tournament bringing the world’s best players together to go head to head in the first global cricket event since the advent of the pandemic. Our focus will be on staging a safe and secure event that fans from across the world can enjoy.”

“Our compliments to the BCCI, the teams and the Emirates Cricket Board for successfully managing the Dream 11 Indian Premier League in a safe and secure manner. We will continue to take the learnings from this and other Members who have staged international cricket into our planning," he added.

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the board will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the prestigious event.

"While we are determined to provide a rich cricket-viewing experience, I would also like to assure the ICC and Member Boards that India is known for its warm hospitality and we will make you feel at home. In these times of pandemic when there are severe restrictions, the BCCI believes in the policy of innovating and adapting, and I am confident that we will overcome every challenge," Shah added.

The seventh edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup comes five years after the event was held in India. It will be the first global cricket event since this year’s highly successful ICC Women’s T20 World Cup which climaxed with a record 86,174 people attending the Australia-India final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day, earlier this year. Sixteen teams from across the world will be coming together to participate, including Papa New Guinea as the newest qualified nation.

The teams participating in the tournament scheduled for October-November next year are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Oman, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies.