Team India

Jasprit Bumrah says he is ‘ready to captain India’ after Virat Kohli steps down as Test skipper

With Virat Kohli's captaincy tenure in all formats coming to an end following his resignation from Test leadership, there are questions about who could be his long-term successor considering that Rohit Sharma will be 35 next year.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah (Source: Twitter)

Team India pacer and ODI vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah in a press conference on Monday (January 17) said that he’ll be “ready to do don the captain’s hat if given the responsibility.”

''If given an opportunity, it will be an honour and I don't see any player would say no and I am no different. Be it any leadership group, I always look to contribute however I can, to the best of my abilities,'' Bumrah said in a virtual press conference ahead of the ODI series against South Africa starting Wednesday (January 19).

Bumrah would be the vice-captain during the series and said taking responsibility and helping teammates comes naturally to him.

''I look at this situation in the same manner...taking responsibility and talking to players and helping them out has always been my approach and it will always be my approach going further keeping any situation in mind.'' 

Bumrah also said that the team respects Kohli's decision to give up Test captaincy and was duly informed by the star batter.

"We are close as a team unit, we got to know about his decision in a team meeting that he will stand down as the Test captain. We respect his decision, we value his leadership. We congratulated him for what he achieved as a leader of this side," the pacer said.

