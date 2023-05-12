Jay Shah's Tweet On Yashasvi Jaiswal Goes Viral As Fans Predict National Call Up For Rajasthan Royals Opener

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rajasthan Royals dashing opener, played a beautiful knock of unbeaten 98 runs off just 47 deliveries in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) contest against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. Jaiswal might have missed out on a ton but his knock helped RR end the three-match losing streak in this season as the visitors won the match by 9 wickets. Post the match-winning innings, praise started to pour in for RR opener on social media. One of the highest praises came from none other than secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Jay Shah.

Check out Jay Shah's tweet for Yashasvi Jaiswal below:

A special knock by young @ybj_19 for hitting the fastest IPL fifty. He has shown tremendous grit and passion towards his game. Congratulations on achieving history. May you continue this fine form in future. #TATAIPL2023 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) May 11, 2023

Jay Shah's tweet sparks Jaiswal's national call-up prediction

As soon as Shah sent a tweet for Jaiswal, praising him on the knock, the Indian fans started predicting a national call-up for the youngster. Jaiswal has been in tremendous form this and is in running for Orange Cap. He is just one run short of leader Faf du Plessis (576 runs) in the most runs table. Jaiswal is striking the ball at 167.15 with an average of 52.27 in IPL 2023. He came into IPL 2023 on back of a solid domestic season.

Happy to fulfill my dreams, says Jaiswal

Jaiswal attempted a six to finish the match and reach his second IPL hundred. However, he could only manage a boundary and ended up with 98. The 21-year-old was still very happy as he celebrated the team's win with as much excitement. Speaking about the knock, Jaiswal said that he believes in the process of training well, practicing hard, and does not think too much about the results. "It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust in myself. I know the results will come. The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best. (On whether he feels he missed out on a century) I think the net run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju were only talking about finishing the game quickly.," said Jaiswal.

On running out Jos Buttler early on in the innings, Jaiswal said that he tried to continue playing the shot and not overthink about the dismissal. "I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said to keep playing my game, and not think about that run out. I'm just grateful for a tournament like the IPL where youngsters like me can come and perform. This has been a great platform for players like me to fulfill my dreams," said Jaiswal.