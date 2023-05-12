Shades Of Dhoni-Kohli Bromance As Sanju Samson Defends Last Ball To Help Yashasvi Jaiswal Score A Ton; Watch

Rajasthan Royals (RR) displayed an all-round show to to thrash Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) on Thursday night at Eden Gardens. There were two chief architects of the win for RR in form of Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal. While Chahal broke the back of KKR's batting lineup with four wickets, Jaiswal struck an unbeaten 98 to take RR to a memorable win. Jaiswal, especially, was a delight to watch as he also completed the fastest fifty in IPL history which came off just 13 balls. The youngster missed out on ton by just two runs.

Jaiswal missed out on hundred vs KKR

Chasing 150 to win, swashbuckling Jaiswal appeared to be on the way to his second century in IPL 2023. But skipper Sanju Samson soon began to fire from the other end and with target nearing, Jaiswal was left with only one ball in the end to get to the target. He tried his best to smash pacer Shardul Thakur for a six but ended up scoring a boundary only to finish with 98.

Sanju's gesture towards Jaiswal and the shade of Dhoni-Kohli bromance

On the last ball of the previous over bowled by spinner Suyash Sharma, with just four required off 37 balls, Sanju defended the last ball to ensure Yashasvi gets one more chance to have a shot at hundred. This act by Sanju impressed the RR fans. Sanju's gesture towards Jaiswal reminded fans of a similar act from MS Dhoni during the 2016 T20 World Cup to give Virat Kohli chance to hit the winning run and also get to a landmark.

150 runs chased down in just 13.1 overs. @rajasthanroyals have won this in a jiffy with Yashasvi Jaiswal smashing an incredible 98* from just 47 balls.



Scorecard - https://t.co/jOscjlr121 #TATAIPL #KKRvRR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/2u0TiGPByI — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 11, 2023

Chahal and Samson shine

Chahal set new milestones in his career while breaking an IPL record, in the process to get four wickets. Chahal, with 21 wickets, is now on top of the Purple Cap list this season. With the first wicket of the night, he surpassed Dwayne Bravo, to become the leading wickettaker in IPL history. Chahal now has 187 wickets in IPL. Samson also came good finally after series of low scores, stroking 48 off just 29 balls, which included 5 sixes and 2 fours respectively.