Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Ishan Kishan becomes 2nd Indian to hit two consecutive T20 tons

Kishan achieved the feat after smashing a blistering knock of 113 off just 62 balls during his stateside Jharkhand's clash against Manipur in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Image credit:Twitter/@ishankishan51

Jharkhand's wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has scripted history by becoming only the second Indian batsman after Unmukt Chand to smash back-to-back centuries in Twenty20s. 

The 20-year-old, who has been on a roll in the ongoing domestic tournament, achieved the feat after smashing a blistering knock of 113 off just 62 balls during his stateside Jharkhand's clash against Manipur in Vijayawada on Sunday. 

Kishan's stateside went on to post a respectable total of 219/1 before the bowlers restricted Manipur to 98/9 in their stipulated 20 overs to register a huge 122-run win.

Earlier, Kishan brought up an unbeaten knock of 100 off just 55 balls in his side's previous match against Jammu and Kashmir to become the first wicketkeeper-batsman from the country to score a T20 century. Jharkhand won that match by nine wickets. 

Kishan's 100-run ton was laced with eight boundaries and seven sixes, while his quick-fire century against Manipur included 12 boundaries and five sixes. 

By achieving the feat, he has also joined the elite group comprising Australia's David Warner, England's Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright, South Africa's Reeza Hendricks among others to have notched two consecutive T20 tons. 

Jharkhand, who are on top in the standings after remaining unbeaten in their first three matches, will play their next game against Nagaland at Chukkapalli Pitchaiah Cricket Ground in Vijayawada on February 27.

 

