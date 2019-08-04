Jimmy Neesham trolled on Twitter for comparing Rory Burns and Virat Kohli's Ashes careers

close

Virat Kohli

Jimmy Neesham trolled on Twitter for comparing Rory Burns and Virat Kohli&#039;s Ashes careers

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham got trolled by the netizens for cracking a joke on Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Neesham took to Twitter and wrote, "Rory Burns now has more runs in his first Ashes innings than Virat Kohli has in his entire Ashes career.

"England opener Rory Burns played a knock of 133 runs in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

In another tweet, Neesham explained his joke, "I don`t think you understand the premise of the joke. The joke is that Virat Kohli can`t play in the Ashes because he`s Indian. Thus it would be a silly statement for me to compare his ashes runs to those of Rory Burns, an Englishman. It elicits a response of surprise.

"But before his explanation, Twitteratti trolled him for criticising Kohli`s batting performance.

"Who is Jimmy in the Cricketing world.. we know Jimmy Amarnath and Jimmy Anderson but never heard of Jimmy "Neesham". Let`s not take a `Wannabe`s` comment so seriously. Only "strugglers" can aspire to be a VK," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user who understood the joke replied, "Why waste your time in explaining the joke??"

"You need not defend it. We understand your sarcasm. By the way, how many world cups has New Zealand won?" a cricket fan wrote.

"At first it was abt the WC tickets and now comparison between Virat Kohli and Rory Burns, looks like its not going good for Neesham." another fan wrote.

"Virat Kohli has scored more runs than all Aus and Eng players in Asia Cup," game fanatic who got the joke replied.

