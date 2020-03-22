Jonny Bairstow's mother elected as vice-president of Yorkshire county club

Janet Bairstow, the mother of England wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow, has been appointed as the vice-president of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

The appointment was made during the Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s Annual General Meeting 2020 at Emerald Headingley on Sunday. Janet has now become the first female to be elected in the role.

Along with Janet, Yorkshire pace bowler Mike Cowan has also been appointed as the vice-president of the club.

"Janet Bairstow and Mike Cowan were elected as Vice-Presidents of the Club.Bairstow is the widow of David Bairstow and the mother of Jonny. She has committed her adult lifetime to Yorkshire cricket, including 13 years as the Club’s Cricket Department Administrator, a post from which she has now retired," the club said in an official statement.

Cowan, on the other hand, has appeared in a total of 91 matches for Yorkshire from 1953 to 1962. He bagged 266 wickets at an average of 24.01.

"He is a masterly public speaker and has always been a willing contributor to Club events," the statement said.

Meanwhile,former off-spinner Geoff Cope has been re-elected as the president of the club for 2020 following a successful year at the post with Yorkshire.

Notably, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has suspended all professional cricket until at least May 28 in the country in the wake of the novel coronavirus.