Journalist stumps Ravichandran Ashwin with his clean and pure' Hindi- Watch video

Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin was stumped when a journalist asked him a question in "clean and pure" Hindi at a post-match press conference on Day 1 of the Indore Test against Bangladesh. When a journalist asked Ashwin about the behaviour of the new and old pink ball during practice sessions, Ashwin gave a hilarious answer and spoke about his struggles over the years to speak in fluent Hindi.

He also congratulated the journalist for putting up the question to him in such a way. "With a lot of hard work, I actually managed to start speaking in Hindi. Over the years, my Hindi has gotten better, but I have not heard a question in such clean and pure Hindi. So, congrats to you for that," Ashwin said.

"I am actually still thinking what the question is," Ashwin was heard saying in the video posted by ESPN cricket info on Twitter.

Along with the video, EPSNcricinfo said, "@ashwinravi99 has improved his Hindi over the years, but here's a question that nearly bamboozled him."

.@ashwinravi99 has improved his Hindi over the years, but here's a question that nearly bamboozled him _ #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/IsTjEvF47V - ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 14, 2019

Following this, Ashwin went on to say that the pink-ball Test will be a "great welcoming sign". He further said that he was hopeful that people who miss watching cricket because of their work will turn up for the day-night Test to be held at the Eden Gardens from November 22.

Ashwin picked up five wickets in the Indore Test and was well supported by fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja. The spin twins were seen bowling in tandem during the first Test which India won by an innings and 130 runs.

In the ongoing Test match between India and Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin achieved a milestone by becoming the fastest to reach 250 wickets at home. He became the third Indian bowler and 10th overall bowler to add his name to another elite list.