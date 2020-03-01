Kagiso Rabada ruled out of Australia, India ODIs with groin injury

In a major setback for South Africa, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia as well as the subsequent series against India due to a groin strain.

Confirming the news, CSA's chief medical officer Dr. Shuaib Manjra said that Rabada has sustained a groin muscle strain during the T20I series against Australia and it will now see him out of action for approximately four weeks.

“Kagiso (Rabada) sustained a groin muscle strain in the T20 series against Australia, he was assessed by the medical staff, assisted by an MRI scan. The significant injury means that he will take approximately four weeks to heal, which effectively rules him out of both the Australia and India ODI series," the Cricket South Africa (CSA) quoted Manjra as saying.

“The CSA medical staff will ensure his effective and expeditious recovery," the statement added.

Notably, South Africa haven’t named a replacement for Rabada as of now.

Rabada, who has bagged a total of 117 wickets for South Africa in 75 ODIs he has played so far, is now running a race against time to regain full fitness for the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will feature for Delhi Capitals.

South Africa are slated to play a three-match ODI series against Australia, which began on February 29. The Quinton de Kock-led side will then head into series against India, beginning March 12.

The updated squad is as follows:

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Jon-Jon Smuts , Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla , Keshav Maharaj , Kyle Verreynne.