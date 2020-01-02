Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls doubtful for SCG Test, Glenn Phillips roped in as cover

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and batsman Henry Nicholls are both doubtful for the upcoming third and final Test of the three-match series against Australia as they are battling with viral infection.

Therefore, the New Zealand Cricket has called up Auckland wicketkeeper-batsman Glenn Phillips as cover for the batting duo for the series-deciding third Test, which is slated to take place from January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Reflecting on Phillips' inclusion, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said that the 23-year-old has been roped in on the back of his terrific form this season and his good versatility with the bat.

“We’ve obviously got a few balls up in the air at the moment and we want to be on the safe side and have options. Glenn has been in terrific form this season and has good versatility with where he can bat and the roles he can play," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Stead as saying.

“He’s been around the T20 team for the past couple of years so should feel comfortable in the environment. We’re still hopeful Henry and Kane will pull through and we will give them every chance to prove their fitness.If one or both are ruled out then we will consider our options and most importantly how they balance the side for this final Test," he added.

Phillips, who has received his maiden call-up in the Test side, has appeared in 23 first-class matches so far and amassed 1,489 runs in it at an average of 42.54. The wicketkeeper-batsman has enjoyed a good domestic season in 2019, having brought up centuries in all three formats. He also finished 2019/20 Plunket Shield as Auckland's third-highest run-scorer.