close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kapil Dev

Kapil Dev to be first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University

The Haryana cabinet on July 16 approved the setting up of Haryana Sports University.

Kapil Dev to be first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University

Former India player Kapil Dev will be appointed as the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat, announced Haryana minister Anil Vij on Saturday.

"Kapil Dev will be the first Chancellor of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat," Vij wrote on Twitter.

The Haryana cabinet on July 16 approved the setting up of Haryana Sports University

."Haryana cabinet approves the setting up of Haryana Sports University at Rai, Sonepat. The University will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences," Vij had said.

"It will have powers to conduct academic and training programmes in physical education and sports sciences, including sports technology, sports medicine, sports management, sports infrastructure engineering, sports psychology, sports nutrition, sports journalism and sports marketing," he had added.

 

Tags:
Kapil DevHaryana Sports UniversityAnil Vij
Next
Story

KBC 11: This question on Sir Don Bradman came between IAS aspirant Sanoj Raj and Rs 7 crore

Must Watch

PT3M29S

5W1H: Maharashtra government says 'No' to implementation of Motor Vehicle Act