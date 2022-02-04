KAR vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Match No.11 at National Stadium, Karachi, 8:00 PM IST February 4

Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi in Match No.11 of the PSL 2022 (Pakistan Super League) on Friday (February 4). Babar Azam led-side Karachi Kings are having a tough tournament this year as they have lost all 3 matches played so far. Their middle-order batting has been weak and have consistently failed to perform in tough situations, Kings will look to bounce back from the bad-start and win this fixture to get themselves going.

On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi are also struggling this year. In their last two matches they were defeated by Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United by 29 runs and 9 wickets. It will be a battle of the two bottom-placed teams, both teams desperately need to win this one.

Match Details

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match No. 11

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: February 4th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

KAR vs PES PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Kamran Akmal, Joe Clarke (vc)

Batters: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Haider Ali, Hazratullah Zazai

All-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Hussain Talat (c)

Bowlers: Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin, Usman Qadir

Vice-Captain: Joe Clarke

Captain: Hussain Talat

KAR vs PES PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai (wk), Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Arish Ali Khan, Salman Irshad