'Karan-Arjun': Virat Kohli, Babar Azam look same person in their childhood pics, Netizens react

Star India batter Virat Kohli and captain of Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam share a great bond off the field. Recently a video went viral before the Asia Cup 2022 in UAE in which Babar met Kohli and they both exchanged some warm words. There was a lot of warmth in that video and it went viral in few minutes after the upload. Kohli remains an icon in world cricket and Babar is rated as among the future greats in world cricket. He has still a lot to do to achieve the greatness of Kohli but fans across the border keep on bringing comparisons between the two, whether it comes to milestones or cover drives.

A day before, a fan brought another similarity between the two star batters. The twitter user shared 2 pictures of Babar and Kohli on the platform from their childhood and it went viral in seconds. The reason is that both these batters are looking very similar. The Twitter is saying that their pics look like of the same person.

Check out the Virat and Babar childhood pics and the reactions that are pouring out.

How come, both babar & kohli are wearing the same shirts _



That bowl cut _ pic.twitter.com/85PYXR6tyA — Masab Aqeel Janjua (@MasabAqeelreal) September 27, 2022

Destined for greatness!

Btw those flannel shirts are love. __ https://t.co/1j90zoNtkS — Osama Zafar (@phuppo_jan) September 27, 2022

Inke sitare bhi milte ha lagta ha.. https://t.co/sDT7hEFSIZ — Mahwish Zahra (@MahwishZahra12) September 27, 2022

Both Virat and Babar will be in action in their respective encounters. India play South Africa in 1st T20I at Thiruvananthapuram. In the evening, Pakistan also play England in the 5th T20I of the seven-match series. at Lahore. Babar after going through a rough patch in Asia Cup, came out on top and slammed a century vs England in the ongoing series to announce his comeback.

Virat, on the other hand, has been playing superbly as well. He announced his comeback with a super ton vs Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022 and since then he has looked in great touch, even if he has contributed with low scores. He has looked the same Virat Kohli that went winning for last one year or so.