हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

'Ke Ghungroo Toot Gaye': Shreyas Iyer mocks Virat Kohli on Instagram

Indian skipper Virat Kohli might not be in the best of forms but that doesn't stop him from catching attention of his fans.

&#039;Ke Ghungroo Toot Gaye&#039;: Shreyas Iyer mocks Virat Kohli on Instagram
Image Credits: Instagram

Wellington: Indian skipper Virat Kohli might not be in the best of forms but that doesn't stop him from catching attention of his fans.

On the first day of the two-Test series opener between New Zealand and India on Friday, Kohli could manage just runs off seven deliveries and was scalped by Kyle Jamieson.

Immediately middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer wrote on Instagram "Ke ghungroo toot gaye!"

This was Iyer's caption on a photo of Kohli that the Indian cricket team posted just minutes before the start of the match, where the India skipper was standing in a 'dancing position' ahead of the toss.

"Let's put on our thinking caps and caption this? The best one will feature right here. Go.Go.Go #NZvIND"," Iyer captioned the post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Let's put on our thinking caps and caption this? The best one will feature right here. Go.Go.Go #NZvIND

A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on

Iyer is not part of the Test squad currently involved in the two-match series against the Black Caps. The right-handed batsman was in great form in the limited-overs leg of the tour, which included five T20Is and three ODIs. The hillarious post had users in splits.

"Ke ghungroo toot gaye" are lyrics of a popular Bollywood movie titled "War" starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.
 

 

Tags:
Virat KohliShreyas IyerInstagramCricket
Next
Story

Poonam Yadav spins India to 17-run win over Australia in Women's T20 World Cup opener

Must Watch

PT15M19S

Sambit Patra: Sometimes the reality behind the stage comes to the fore