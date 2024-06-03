Kedar Jadhav Announces Retirement From All Forms Of Cricket In MS Dhoni Style

Kedar Jadhav recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday. He shared a reel on Instagram featuring his memorable moments on the field, accompanied by the sad song "Zindagi Ke Safar Mein Guzar Jaate Hai Jo Makam," similar to how MS Dhoni announced his retirement. Jadhav, who played 73 ODIs and 122 T20Is for India between November 2014 and February 2020, posted on Instagram, saying, "Thank you all for your love and support throughout my career. Consider me retired from all forms of cricket."

Kedar Jadhav Memorable Career

Jadhav, whose last appearance for India was against New Zealand in an ODI in Auckland, debuted against Sri Lanka in Ranchi under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. A few months later, he marked his first century for India in an ODI against Zimbabwe, ending his career with 1389 runs at an average of 42.09, featuring six half-centuries and two centuries. His retirement follows two days after Dinesh Karthik's exit.

One of Jadhav's memorable innings was his 120 off just 76 balls in Pune against England, where India chased down 351 runs. He and Kohli both scored centuries, forging a thrilling 200-run partnership, with Jadhav's standout performance earning him the Player-of-the-Match award. He was also part of India's 2019 World Cup squad, contributing crucially with a 52-run innings against West Indies.

Jadhav rose to prominence during the 2013-14 Ranji Trophy, finishing as the highest run-scorer of the season with 1223 runs at an average of 87.35, including six half-centuries and two fifties, with a best of 204. His outstanding form propelled Maharashtra to the final, although they lost to Karnataka.

Kedar's IPL Career

In the IPL, Jadhav debuted with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and played for Chennai Super Kings, Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Across 93 IPL matches, he accumulated 1196 runs, including four half-centuries.