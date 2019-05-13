Kieron Pollard fined 25% of match fee for showing dissent to umpires in IPL final

Team Mumbai's all-rounder Kieron Pollard has been fined 25% of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's decision in Indian Premier League 2019 final on Sunday. Pollard, who remained not out on 41 in the all-important clash, was visibly unhappy when umpire Nitin Menon decided against declaring a delivery wide in the final over of Mumbai's innings. Pollard was miffed at Menon's decision against adjudging a delivery by Dwayne Bravo as wide.

The West Indian all-rounder mocked the umpire's decision by taking strike far away from the stumps and near the 'wide-line'. He then decided to pull away from the strike as Bravo ran in to deliver the ball. Pollard's antics did not go unnoticed by on-field umpires, Menon and Ian Gould, as both of them then had a few words with Pollard who then took strike and completed the innings.

Although the IPL did not explicitly specify the offence committed by Pollard, a statement released by IPL after the final specified the fine levied on Pollard. The statement added that Pollard hadn't contested the sanction. "Mr Pollard admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials and accepted the sanction," read the statement. Meanwhile, Team Mumbai defeated bitter rivals Team Chennai by one run to lift a record fourth IPL in a thrilling final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Team Mumbai set a target of 149 runs for Team Chennai. In response, the MS Dhoni-led side failed to surpass the total despite a brilliant 80 off 59 balls by Team Chennai opener Shane Watson. Chennai needed two runs off the final delivery to lift the IPL title but Mumbai pace spearhead Lasith Malinga bowled a slower yorker not allowing Shardul Thakur to score a win. Malinga infact tapped Thakur LBW to help Mumbai clinch the title for the fourth time - the only team to do so in IPL history.