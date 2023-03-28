topStoriesenglish2588557
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

KKR IPL 2023 Team Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders will have a new captain – Nitish Rana – to start this season with skipper Shreyas Iyer ruled out with injury.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

KKR IPL 2023 Team Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions but had a disappointing time in IPL 2022 as they failed to make the Playoffs stage. The preparation of IPL 2023 hasn’t started on a positive note as well with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer ruled out of action with a back injury.

KKR announced a new skipper – Nitish Rana – to replace Iyer on Monday (March 27) just days before IPL 2023 gets underway on March 31. KKR’s first match will be against Punjab Kings away from home in Mohali on April 1.

“KKR has been my home since 2018 and it’s an honour to lead them. This captaincy instils my belief of performing at the highest level. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my leadership skills and I will be using all my experience to not just bring the best out of me but also from my team. I also wish for a speedy recovery for Shreyas and I am looking forward to the new challenge ahead of me,” Rana said after being appointed skipper.

In Iyer’s absence, KKR will rely on the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to provide them much needed fireworks with bat and ball both. At the IPL 2023 auction, KKR bought Narayan Jagadeesan and Bangladesh’s Litton Das, who can both double up as wicketkeeper-batter. They also bought all-rounders David Wiese and Shakib al Hasan to bolster their middle-order.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Full Schedule

April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali

April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

May 8 - Kolkata Knight RIders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Full Squad

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price
Shreyas Iyer India 28 years Batsman INR 12.25 Crores(R)
Nitish Rana India 28 years Batsman INR 8 crores(R)
Rinku Singh India 25 years Batsman INR 55 Lakhs(R)
Varun Chakravarty India 31 years Bowlers INR 8 Cr(R)
Tim Southee New Zealand 34 years Bowlers INR 1.5 crores(R)
Umesh Yadav India 35 years Bowlers INR 2 crores(R)
Andre Russell West Indies 34 years All-rounder INR 12 Cr(R)
Venkatesh Iyer India 27 years All-rounder INR 8 Cr(R)
Sunil Narine West Indies 34 years All-rounder INR 6 Cr(R)
Anukul Roy India 24 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs(R)
Shardul Thakur India 31 years Bowler Traded from DC
Lockie Ferguson New Zealand 31 years Bowler Traded from GT
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan 21 years WK-Batsman Traded from DC
Harshit Rana India 21 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R)
N Jagadeesan India 26 years Batter INR 90 Lakhs(R)
Vaibhav Arora India 25 years Bowler INR 60 Lakhs(R)
Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh 35 years All-rounder INR 1.5 Crore(R)
David Wiese Namibia 37 years All-rounder INR 1 Crore(R)
Mandeep Singh India 31 years Batter INR 50 Lakhs
Litton Das Bangladesh 28 years Wicket-keeper INR 50 Lakhs
Kulwant Khejroliya India 30 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs
Suyash Sharma India 19 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?