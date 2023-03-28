KKR IPL 2023 Team Squad: Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule, Team Players List, Price, Captain, Coach, Possible Playing XI, Jersey, Venue, Injury Updates for Indian Premier League’s 16th Season

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions but had a disappointing time in IPL 2022 as they failed to make the Playoffs stage. The preparation of IPL 2023 hasn’t started on a positive note as well with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer ruled out of action with a back injury.

KKR announced a new skipper – Nitish Rana – to replace Iyer on Monday (March 27) just days before IPL 2023 gets underway on March 31. KKR’s first match will be against Punjab Kings away from home in Mohali on April 1.

“KKR has been my home since 2018 and it’s an honour to lead them. This captaincy instils my belief of performing at the highest level. It’s a great opportunity for me to showcase my leadership skills and I will be using all my experience to not just bring the best out of me but also from my team. I also wish for a speedy recovery for Shreyas and I am looking forward to the new challenge ahead of me,” Rana said after being appointed skipper.

In Iyer’s absence, KKR will rely on the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to provide them much needed fireworks with bat and ball both. At the IPL 2023 auction, KKR bought Narayan Jagadeesan and Bangladesh’s Litton Das, who can both double up as wicketkeeper-batter. They also bought all-rounders David Wiese and Shakib al Hasan to bolster their middle-order.

Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Full Schedule

April 1 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mohali

April 6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

April 9 - Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad

April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

April 16 - Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 20 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

April 23 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

April 26 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

April 29 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

May 8 - Kolkata Knight RIders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

May 11 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 14 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

May 20 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL 2023 Full Squad