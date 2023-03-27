IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions: Virat Kohli Welcomes Fans In Bengaluru
IPL 2023 BUZZ and Reactions LIVE Updates: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League.
Trending Photos
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is less than a week away now. In just a few days’ time, defending champions Gujarat Titans will step on the field to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form.
The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have already started delighting the fans although the first match is some way away. With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 coming to an end on Sunday (March 26), all the focus is now on the biggest T20 league in the world – IPL 2023.
Check LIVE Coverage of all the buzz, news, trends and even rumours around the IPL 2023 right here.
Virat Kohli welcomes fans in Bengaluru
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli welcomed a jam-packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for his team's first full practice session ahead of IPL 2023. Watch the electrifying atmosphere in Bengaluru here...
Nothing just the first team practice at Chinnaswamy and two of the legends of bengaluru back in front of our amazing fans __ @RCBTweets @ABdeVilliers17 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/zxPK4Kstae
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 26, 2023
RCB add Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers to 'Hall of Fame'
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a glittering event in Bengaluru to celebrate their first full practice session in their home city and added former stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to the RCB 'Hall of Fame' on Sunday (March 26).
A night to remember for all RCB fans! _
From game changers to history makers, we paid tribute to our Hall of Famers__in style during #RCBUnbox presented by Walkers and Co! _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 | @ABdeVilliers17 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/3nIRboFtdg
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 26, 2023
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of all the Buzz, trending news and views in the buildup to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which kicks off on Friday (March 31).
More Stories