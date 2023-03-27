topStoriesenglish2588181
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions: Virat Kohli Welcomes Fans In Bengaluru

IPL 2023 BUZZ and Reactions LIVE Updates: We are less than a week away from the T20 league 2023 opener on March 31, here's all the news, buzz and rumours around the T20 League.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 07:34 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

IPL 2023 LIVE Updates | IPL Buzz, Trending Opinions, Reactions: Virat Kohli Welcomes Fans In Bengaluru
LIVE Blog

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is less than a week away now. In just a few days’ time, defending champions Gujarat Titans will step on the field to take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the 16th season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31. All the teams have begun their practice session in full force looking to start IPL 2023 in top form.

The likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya have already started delighting the fans although the first match is some way away. With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 coming to an end on Sunday (March 26), all the focus is now on the biggest T20 league in the world – IPL 2023.

Check LIVE Coverage of all the buzz, news, trends and even rumours around the IPL 2023 right here.

27 March 2023
07:30 AM

Virat Kohli welcomes fans in Bengaluru

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli welcomed a jam-packed M. Chinnaswamy Stadium for his team's first full practice session ahead of IPL 2023. Watch the electrifying atmosphere in Bengaluru here...

06:52 AM

RCB add Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers to 'Hall of Fame'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) had a glittering event in Bengaluru to celebrate their first full practice session in their home city and added former stars Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to the RCB 'Hall of Fame' on Sunday (March 26).

06:51 AM

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of all the Buzz, trending news and views in the buildup to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, which kicks off on Friday (March 31).

IPL 2023Indian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2023Gujarat TitansChennai Super Kings

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?
DNA Video
DNA : 'Rupee' has come to compete with dollar in Global Trade
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of anti-India 'Toolkit Gang'