KKR Vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR vs CSK IPL 2023 Match No 33 in Kolkata, 730PM IST, April 23

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to host the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens in match no. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. KKR are desperate for a victory as they have lost all their last 3 games played after winning a couple of games in the starting of the season. Something has not worked well for the Kolkata franchise as new captain Nitish Rana and new coach Chandakat Pandit are still searching for the best opening pair of their side this season.

CSK on the other hand are in fine form after a bumpy start to their 2023 IPL season. All the batters and bowlers know their roles and CSK look like a very well-balanced and dangerous side at the moment.

Match Details

Date and Time: April 23rd, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming and TV: Jio Cinema and Star Sports Network

KKR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Devon Conway

Vice-captain: Ruturaj Gaikwad

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Jason Roy, Venky Iyer, Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Varun Chakravarthy, Maheesh Theekshana

KKR vs CSK Probable XIs:

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), N Jagadeesan (wk), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur/Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

CSK Probable XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh and Maheesh Theekshana.

KKR vs CSK Pitch Report

Eden Gardens is a high-scoring venue as all the fans know. The average first-innings score is 200 runs plus and spinners have an advantage at this venue. Both games have been won by the team batting first at the venue this season.