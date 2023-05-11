Dhanashree Verma Shares Pic With Hubby Yuzvendra Chahal And Aamir Khan, Captions It As 'Threepeat'

Dhanashree Verma, choreographer and a social media Influencer, posted a photo with husband Yuzvendra Chahal and bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Thursday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The pic has instantly become a hit among the fans as it has got over over 4 lakh likes and 700 comments. Dhanashree captioned the photo as 'Threepeat'. The photo appears to be clicked at aa TV ad shoot. Recently, Aamir and Yuzvendra along with cricketers Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin and actors R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi were seen together in a TV commercial.

Check Dhanashree's pic with Yuzvendra and Aamir Khan below:

Yuzvendra Chahal's IPL 2023

After 55 matches in IPL 2023, Yuzvendra Chahal is placed at sixth spot in the list of most wickets this season. With 17 wickets in 11 matches so far, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner has shown incredible skills with the ball. The competiton for the Purple Cap (Given to bowlers with most wickets in a IPL season) is quite tight with difference between Chahal and leader Mohammed Shami being just two wickets.

RR aim to end losing streak vs KKR

RR will be playing an away game at Eden Gardens vs KKR in IPL 2023's match 56. They are under pressure to win this game after losing three consecutive matches. The Sanju Samson-led side were quite near to the win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) which saw a thrilling finish. After Sandeep Sharma bowled a dot on the last ball with SRH needed 5 to win, the RR team started celebrating. However, soon the front-foot no-ball was called by the third umpire which shocked the home team. SRH's Abdul Samad then smashed boundary off the last ball to take them to a memorable and thrilling finish.

Sanju had said that RR will aim to make a solid comeback in T20 league against KKR. "To be honest life is never easy playing this format, especially this tournament. Each and every game we have to play our best standard of cricket. We will come back and try to do it again," said Sanju.

KKR would be a difficult challenge for RR as they are beginning to peak at the right time. KKR have won two back-to-back matches and while playing at home, they will be the favourites to win the game on Thursday night at the Eden Gardens.