KKR Vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s KKR Vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 56 in Kolkata, 730PM IST, May 11

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match no. 56 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of KKR vs RR, Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Team Player List, Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Both KKR and RR have identical 10 points from 11 matches so far and need to win on Thursday night to keep their Playoff hopes alive.

Last year’s finalists Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson, have been on a downward slide in their last five matches – losing four of those games, including the last three matches on the trot. RR need to arrest this slid immediately if they hope to qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs stage.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR have had a roller-coaster ride in IPL 2023 so far. However, they will be boosted by a five-wicket win over Punjab Kings earlier this week after a hard-fought win over Sunrisers Hyderabad last week.

The Royals will be boosted by the return of their pace spearhead Trent Boult, who missed their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in which they failed to defend 214 runs at home.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 56 Details

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: May 11, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Match No. 56 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Rinku Singh, Jason Roy, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Andre Russell

KKR vs RR IPL 2023 Match No 56 Predicted 11

Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

