Explained: How Can Kolkata Knight Riders Make The IPL 2023 Playoffs Stage

Two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) currently have 10 points after 11 matches and with 3 more matches remaining, they remain firmly in hunt for a berth in the IPL 2023 Playoffs stage. Nitish Rana’s side are currently in sixth place on the IPL 2023 Points Table and face fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals in their next match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday night.

Even Royals have 10 points from 11 matches, same as KKR currently. However, Sanju Samson’s side have a better net run-rate of 0.388 as compared to -0.079. But a loss for either of the two sides will almost rule them out of Playoffs race as the best they can then home to achieve will be 14 points.

If Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR win their remaining three matches against RR, against CSK (on May 14) and against Lucknow Super Giants (on May 20), they can reach a maximum on 16 points but that won’t guarantee them a spot in the Playoffs stage. The good thing for KKR is that two of their last three matches will be played at home and they will have massive support from the Eden Gardens crowd in Kolkata.

KKR will need to improve net run-rate substantially in their remaining three matches as with a jam-packed IPL 2023 Points Table, progression could come down to overall net run-rate. Check IPL 2023 Points Table here…

IPL 2023 Points Table - CSK and GT have almost confirmed their Playoffs spot. pic.twitter.com/FaUJZElDi6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 10, 2023

Meanwhile, KKR batting sensation Rinku Singh on Wednesday attributed his new-found form to his rigorous stint at their academy in Mumbai. Rinku has emerged as KKR’s biggest finisher after his heroics against Gujarat Titans and most recently against Punjab Kings in their previous match.

“My hard work at the academy is paying off. We had off-season camp there and I've worked hard lot and improved a lot. I just play normal shots, and practice harder for death overs as per my batting position at KKR Academy,” Rinku Singh said ahead of their match against RR.

The 25-year-old UP cricketer likes to go hard at ball with his clean strikes and doesn't boast of any 360-degree unorthodox stroke making that is in vogue these days. “I just try to keep it simple and play normal shots. I think if I try something extra it will affect my batting. It’s about just playing according to the merit of the ball and I just back my shots.”

In fact, during his recent meeting with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in their match against Chennai Super Kings he asked how could he improvise and the former India captain’s response was the same.

“He’s world’s best finisher I just asked ‘Bhaiya’ what else I could do while I’m going to bat. He just told me don't think much, just wait for the ball.”