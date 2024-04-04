In a spectacular display of power-hitting, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell surpassed the legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in the all-time run-scoring charts of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This milestone was achieved during the IPL match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam. Russell, aged 35, showcased his vintage prowess during the game by scoring 41 runs off just 19 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes, at a striking rate exceeding 215. With this innings, he elevated himself in the IPL run-scoring hierarchy.

Also Read | WATCH: Ishant Sharma's Toe-Crushing Yorker Sweeps Andre Russell Off His Feet, KKR Batter Applauds After Getting Out

Having played 115 matches in his IPL career, Russell has accumulated 2,367 runs at an average of 29.96, with 11 half-centuries and a remarkable strike rate of 176.11. His highest score stands at 88*. He currently holds the 44th position in the all-time run-getters list of the IPL.

In the ongoing season, Russell has exhibited his batting prowess, amassing 105 runs in three matches at an impressive average of 105.00 and a strike rate exceeding 238, with his best score being 64*. Notably, his standout performance came in the 2019 season, where he amassed 510 runs in 14 innings at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate exceeding 204, including four half-centuries.

Comparatively, Sachin Tendulkar, who played 78 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians from 2008 to 2013, scored 2,334 runs at an average of 34.83, with a strike rate exceeding 119. Tendulkar's IPL journey included a century and 13 fifties, with his highest score being 100*. He clinched the Orange Cap in 2010 for scoring the most runs in a season, amassing 618 runs in 15 matches at an average of 47.53 and a strike rate of over 132, with five fifties.

In the match against DC, KKR won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine provided a strong start with a rapid 60-run partnership. Subsequently, Narine, along with 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi, forged a formidable 104-run partnership, propelling KKR to 164 runs in just 12.3 overs. Contributions from Russell and Rinku Singh propelled KKR to a commanding total of 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Despite a spirited effort from DC's skipper Rishabh and Tristan Stubbs, who formed a 93-run partnership, DC succumbed to 166 all out in 17.2 overs. KKR's bowlers, led by Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy, showcased their prowess, with Mitchell Starc also making notable contributions.