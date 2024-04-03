Advertisement
NewsCricket
IPL 2024

WATCH: Ishant Sharma's Toe-Crushing Yorker Sweeps Andre Russell Off His Feet, KKR Batter Applauds After Getting Out

KKR broke the record of second highest total in IPL history scoring 272 runs against DC.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 11:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WATCH: Ishant Sharma's Toe-Crushing Yorker Sweeps Andre Russell Off His Feet, KKR Batter Applauds After Getting Out

The clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been filled with unprecedented twists and turns. Thanks to KKR's aggressive batting display, they surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) record of 263 runs and seemed poised to break Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL record. However, Ishant Sharma's last over in Vizag thwarted Kolkata's plans.

Needing 14 runs from the final over to surpass Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL record for the highest score, Ishant Sharma faced off against the formidable Andre Russell. Despite the pressure, the seasoned Indian seamer delivered with aplomb.

Sharma unleashed a yorker of sublime quality, leaving Russell stunned as his stumps were shattered. The delivery stood out as one of the season's finest, earning admiration even from the Jamaican powerhouse himself.

Watch the video here:

(More to follow)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Iran's top commanders?
DNA Video
DNA: India's befitting reply to China
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster