The clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has been filled with unprecedented twists and turns. Thanks to KKR's aggressive batting display, they surpassed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) record of 263 runs and seemed poised to break Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL record. However, Ishant Sharma's last over in Vizag thwarted Kolkata's plans.

Needing 14 runs from the final over to surpass Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL record for the highest score, Ishant Sharma faced off against the formidable Andre Russell. Despite the pressure, the seasoned Indian seamer delivered with aplomb.

Sharma unleashed a yorker of sublime quality, leaving Russell stunned as his stumps were shattered. The delivery stood out as one of the season's finest, earning admiration even from the Jamaican powerhouse himself.

