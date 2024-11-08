KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty Announce Parenthood, Post Goes Viral

India’s star player KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are about to become parents. The power couple took to their Instagram handles to share news of their pregnancy on Friday. The duo came up with a caption, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025." The moment the couple shared the news, people on social media went berserk and started congratulating them.

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh commented, "Omgggggg congratulations!!! So so happppy for you guys."

"Congratulations my darling so happy for you both," actor Shibani Dandekar said.

KL Rahul got married to Athiya Shetty back in January 23, 2023, in Khandala. Talking about Rahul’s career, the star batter will be seen in action in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22 with the first Test at Perth.

Just to get prepared, Rahul took part in India A's second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He could not manage to make it big with the bat as he scored only 4 and 10 respectively.

As of now, Rahul has played seven international matches this year where he has scored 265 runs at an average of 29.44 with the help of two fifties and best score of 86. After losing the Test series at home against New Zealand, the Indian team under the leadership of Rohit Sharma will look to play well when his team step on the field in the five match red ball series against Australia.

India’s Squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.