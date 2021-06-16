KL Rahul’s hot photoshoot with rumuored girlfriend Athiya Shetty sets internet on fire – see pics

Team India batsman KL Rahul and his rumuored girlfriend and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty collaborated for a new hot photoshoot that they did together for a luxury eyewear brand. Interestingly, this is the first time that the rumuored couple has worked together.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul shared their official pictures for the campaign where Athiya is seen posing with her arms around the cricketer.

Notably, moments after Rahul shared the post on Instagram, fans and their celebrity friends, rushed into the comment section and showered them with love.

"Awww.... Adorable," read a comment. Another fan referred to them as "Rahiyaa (an amalgamation of Rahul and Athiya's names)." Another comment read: "Super couple."

India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul and Bollywood star Athiya Shetty are one of the most talked-about couples in the cricketing circuit. The Punjab Kings skipper is rumoured to be dating the daughter of Suniel Shetty, Athiya, although the couple has not made it official.

Both Rahul and Athiya keep their lives extremely personal although most people in the cricket fraternity are aware of his love affair.

The Karnataka opener is currently with the Indian team in Southampton for the inaugural World Test Championship Final against New Zealand followed by a five-match Test against England. However, the top-order batsman failed to find the place in the 15-man squad which was announced by BCCI on Tuesday (June 16).

India squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.