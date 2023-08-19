In anticipation of the highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023, cricket enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the squad announcement scheduled for Monday, August 21, in New Delhi. The senior men's selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, will convene to finalize the squad, and all eyes will be on the participation of India's captain, Rohit Sharma, who will join the meeting virtually. Notably, this gathering holds significance as it may also determine the draft squad for the upcoming World Cup. The selection panel aims to select a consistent 15-member squad for both events, and the chosen players, along with a few stand-by options, will gather in Bengaluru for a comprehensive six-day training camp before their departure to Colombo.

Good news for India.



Kl Rahul has started the batting practice in nets.pic.twitter.com/4mC1shgj4c — Lordgod__ (@LordGod188) July 1, 2023

Aiming for Squad Consistency

One of the central discussions during the selection meeting will revolve around the fitness status of two prominent players, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is eagerly awaiting a final assessment from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on their fitness.

Fitness Focus on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer

Currently based in Bengaluru, Rahul and Iyer have undergone rigorous match-simulation exercises and practice matches to evaluate their readiness for the 50-over format. In particular, Shreyas Iyer showed promise during his recent practice game, where he fielded for the entire 50 overs and batted for 38 without any significant discomfort. This performance was closely monitored by NCA chief VVS Laxman and batting coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. KL Rahul, who did not participate in the previous game, is expected to feature alongside Iyer in a second practice game on Sunday.

Rahul's fitness assessment is pivotal for India, especially concerning the wicketkeeper's role, as Rishabh Pant is still recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last December. If Rahul is selected, he is likely to bat at No. 5 and assume the wicketkeeper's duties. However, if he is unavailable, Ishan Kishan emerges as the frontrunner for the wicketkeeper's position, potentially leading to a reshuffle in the batting order—a point of contention among former cricketers, including ex-head coach Ravi Shastri.

Promising Signs from Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, could potentially resolve India's No. 4 batting debate if he is fit to play. The No. 4 position has been a persistent concern for India since the 2019 World Cup when MSK Prasad's selection committee opted for Vijay Shankar over Ambati Rayudu, who had been designated as the primary No. 4 batsman. Eventually, Shankar's injury paved the way for Rishabh Pant's belated inclusion in the squad.

During Iyer's absence, India experimented with Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel at the No. 4 spot during their Caribbean tour. Suryakumar, the T20I vice-captain, acknowledged that he did not fully utilize his opportunities in that position, prompting the team management to consider him as a finisher.

Jasprit Bumrah's return to international cricket also garnered attention as he delivered a stellar performance during India's tour of Ireland, earning the Player of the Match award with figures of 2 for 24. His remarkable performance after an 11-month hiatus from international cricket underscores his importance in India's World Cup plans. Prasidh Krishna, another key bowler, also made a promising return, securing two crucial wickets.

India's journey in the Asia Cup 2023 begins with a match against Pakistan on September 2, followed by a clash with Nepal on September 4, both scheduled to be held in Pallekele. The top two teams from the group stage will progress to the Super 4s, where they will compete in three additional matches.

Following the Asia Cup, India is set to host Australia in a three-match ODI series before commencing their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Stay tuned for further updates on the squad and the exciting cricket action that lies ahead in these upcoming tournaments.