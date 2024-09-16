KL Rahul To Join RCB In IPL 2025? Star Batter Hints At Future Amid LSG Exit Rumors

KL Rahul’s animated interaction with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjeev Goenka during the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has sparked speculation about the star batter's future with the franchise. Despite Goenka describing Rahul as "family," questions surrounding his retention remain, especially with the highly anticipated mega auction ahead of IPL 2025.

Rumors Linking Rahul to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

I'm happy that KL Rahul knows about the rumours that are going around for him & RCB.



Please boss change your IPL team! pic.twitter.com/Os06Uj39gQ September 14, 2024

Adding to the intrigue, rumors have emerged suggesting that Rahul might part ways with LSG and rejoin his former team, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Rahul played for RCB for four seasons from 2013 to 2016, and speculation about a possible return intensified after a viral social media clip. In the video, an RCB fan asked Rahul about the rumors of him joining the Bangalore-based team, to which Rahul responded with a cryptic, "Let's hope so."

This brief but telling response has fueled further talks of Rahul potentially switching teams, especially as RCB could be on the lookout for a key player in the upcoming auction.

Sanjeev Goenka’s Take on KL Rahul

Sanjeev Goenka, during the unveiling of Zaheer Khan as LSG’s new team mentor last month, addressed the rumors surrounding Rahul’s future. Speaking to the media, Goenka emphasized his close relationship with the LSG captain: “I've been meeting KL regularly over the last three years. I'm a little surprised this meeting got so much attention. As I've said, we have not taken any call till the retention rules are out.”

Goenka reiterated Rahul’s importance to the team, saying, “KL has been an integral and important part of the LSG family since inception. He's played a very important role. He's like family and will always be family.”

Retention and Captaincy Decisions Await BCCI Guidelines

As the IPL retention rules for the 2025 season have not yet been announced, no formal decisions regarding player retention or leadership have been made. Goenka confirmed this, adding, "We are waiting for the BCCI to release the retention rules. We have all of September, October, and November to decide that. Let the policies be out. We have not even thought about the team going forward, whether retention will be three, four, five, or six. We have no clue."

As the 2025 IPL auction draws near, Rahul’s future with LSG remains uncertain. While Goenka’s statements highlight the strong bond between the franchise and its captain, the upcoming auction and retention policies will ultimately decide whether Rahul stays with Lucknow or seeks a fresh start with another team, perhaps even RCB.

For now, fans and cricket experts alike eagerly await further announcements, with the mega auction likely to play a pivotal role in determining KL Rahul’s next move in the IPL.