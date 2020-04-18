KL Rahul turns 28, cricket fraternity extends birthday wishes

As KL Rahul turned 28 on Saturday, the cricket fraternity came in unison to extend their warm birthday wishes to the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman.

From the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, all took to their official social media handles to wish KL Rahul on his special occasion.

Taking to Twitter, the BCCI posted a picture of KL Rahul in the national jersey and wrote, "Here's wishing @klrahul11a very happy birthday."

Pandya, on the other hand, took to his official Instagram account and shared a picture of him with Rahul while wishing his ‘brotherman’.

“Happy birthday brotherman.Always got your back,” Pandya wrote along with the post.

Wishing the top-order batsman a ‘very happy birthday’, the International Cricket Council (ICC) listed down some of the achievements of Rahul's career.

“36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is, 4,706 international runs, First player to score a century on ODI debut, Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game.Happy birthday, KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/gcrbRFVtzH,” the ICC wrote on Twitter.

36 Tests, 32 ODIs, 42 T20Is

4,706 international runs

First player to score a century on ODI debut

Third Indian to score a century in all three formats of the game Happy birthday, KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/gcrbRFVtzH — ICC (@ICC) April 18, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab, who has named Rahul as their captain for the 2020 edition of the tournament, also extended greetings to the batsman on his birthday.

"Happiest of birthdays to the one and only, @klrahul11! #SaddaPunjab #HappyBirthday," the franchise wrote.

Meanwhile, Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha wrote, "Happy Birthday @klrahul11!! Lots of love and good-wishes bro. #happybirthday #klrahul.”

Rahul has appeared in a total of 36 Tests, 32 One-Day Internationals and 42 Twenty20Is for India, amassing 4,706 runs across the three formats of the game.

Notably, he is only the third batsman from the country to have scored a century in all the three formats of the game after Indian opener Rohit Sharma and out-of-favour batsman Suresh Raina.

In the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen, Rahul is currently standing at the second spot.

Rahul was scheduled to play for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL 2020, which has now been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI after Prime Minister Narendra Modi further extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 after initially announcing the 21-day lockdown on March 24.