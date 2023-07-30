Lanka Premier League 2023 1st Match Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers T20I Livestreaming Details: How To Watch LPL 2023 Match In India?

Babar Azam will make his debut today in Lanka Premier League 2023 (LPL 2023). He is going to captain the Colombo Strikers in the first match of LPL 2023 to take place at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. It will be interesting to see how Babar goes in his first match of LPL 2023. Colombo have a strong squad at their disposal. Pathum Nissanka, the Sri Lanka opener, is part of the squad. Niroshan Dickwella also features in the squad as well as Chamika Karunaratne. Not to forget, explosive Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed and pacer Matheesha Pathirana, who plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Indian Premier League (IPL).

On the other hand, Thisara Perera will captain defending champions Jaffna Kings. This is also a strong side with the likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz Shoaib Malik. Let's see how they go in this edition of Lanka Premier League.

Here are all the details about Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match Of LPL 2023 HERE…

When is Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match going to take place?

The Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match will take place on Sunday, July 30.

Where is Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match going to take place?

The Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match will be held at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

What time will Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match start?

The Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match at 7.30 pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7 pm.

Where can I watch Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match on TV in India?

The Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Jaffna Kings vs Colombo Strikers 1st T20I Match in India?

