Learn Yuzvendra Chahal’s hilarious reply as Rashid Khan asks him ‘Kya soch rahe ho’ on Instagram

Two of the most high profile spinners of the world at the moment Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal are good friends off the field. Chahal and Rashid were in red-hot form in the recently concluded IPL 2020 for RCB and SRH respectively.

The fact that the two leg-spinners get along quite well was evident when they engaged in a friendly yet hilarious banter on Instagram. It started with Yuzvendra Chahal posting a photograph on Instagram, where he seems to be lost in some thought. Replying to Chahal’s post, Rashid wrote “Bhai Kya soch rahe ho” What are you thinking brother ?.

As you can see by the number of likes Rashid’s comment garnered, the comment immediately caught the eye of the fans. What was even more funny was Chahal’s reply to Rashid’s question.

Chahal replied that “Ki kab quarantine khatam hoga” (I was thinking when the quarantine will get over).

Chahal is currently in Sydney with the rest of the Indian team – for their full fledged series against Australia. The Indian team is undergoing a 14-day mandatory quarantine in Sydney, where they are allowed to train.

India is slated to play three ODI’s, three T20I’s and four Tests down under and would look to repeat their heroics from their last tour. The tour begins with the ODI series, commencing on November 27. The first Test is scheduled for Adelaide from December 17.

Chahal is a part of the Indian limited overs squad, where he will be critical to their fortunes against a full-strength Australian batting lineup.