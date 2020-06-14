Leaving behind a team that could win outside India my greatest legacy, says Sourav Ganguly

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (June 13) said that leaving behind a team that believed it could secure victory in any country around the world was his greatest legacy.

Ganguly was the captain of the Indian team in the early 2000s and his stint is still remembered for the emergence of the Men In Blue as a world-beating team that could perform well outside India too.

"My biggest legacy is that we left a unit that believed it could win away," said Ganguly in an online video lecture for an education portal.

"We won in England in 2007 when I was a player and (Rahul) Dravid was captain. The leader was different but the team believed in England that we could beat them. No other side had beaten England in England apart from Australia in 25 years," he added.

India registered a memorable win in the second Test at Trent Bridge to register a 1-0 series win in the three-match series. Ganguly added that he was overjoyed to watch the Indian team under Mahendra Singh Dhoni which won 2011 World Cup as it consisted of a number of players he played with during his career.

"For me the biggest day was when India won the World Cup in 2011. The great MS Dhoni... that shot, that six off the last ball will remain in Indian cricket history forever and what a moment it was," said the current Board of Control for Cricket in India President.

"I remember I was at the Wankhede Stadium that night and I came down from the commentary box to watch Dhoni and the team go around the ground. In 2003 the team which I was the captain lost the final to Australia so I was so happy to see Dhoni have the opportunity to win that trophy. That team had seven or eight players who started their careers under me. The likes of (Virender) Sehwag, Dhoni himself, Yuvraj (Singh), Zaheer (Khan), Harbhajan Singh, Ashish Nehra. So I think that`s a legacy which I was extremely happy to leave behind as a captain. And that was my biggest legacy that I left a side which had the ability of winning at home and away from home," Ganguly noted.