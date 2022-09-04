NewsCricket
LEGENDS LEAGUE CRICKET 2022

Not IPL, Chris Gayle now signs up for THIS T20 league, to play for Virender Sehwag's team

As per the draft rules, franchises have three days to finalise their respective squad including any additional choice of Cricket Legend with their available franchise purse

Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 06:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Not IPL, Chris Gayle now signs up for THIS T20 league, to play for Virender Sehwag's team

Adani Sportsline owned Gujarat Giants have picked the boss of T20 Cricket, Chris Gayle on Saturday (September 3). The Jamaican allrounder will dawn the Giants colour alongside Virender Sehwag as the Legends League Cricket kicks off from September 16 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

As per the draft rules, franchises have three days to finalise their respective squad including any additional choice of Cricket Legend with their available franchise purse.

Giants had already spent INR 5,51,80,000 to buy 15 stalwarts on Friday, during the virtual draft and were left with INR 2,48,20,000 to finalise their squad. 

“After Friday’s draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to buy Chris Gayle with the remaining purse from their individual INR 8 Cr franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team,” said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-Founder, Legends League Cricket

The dynamic West Indian is not only a T20 specialist, he holds numerous records to his name. He also happens to be a favourite with fans for his batting style and on field antics. 

Gayle will have the company of fellow teammate and West Indian batter Lendl Simmons along with local favourite Parthiv Patel. Sri Lanka’s mystery spinner Ajantha Mendis and former New Zealand captain and left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori will be spearheading the spin department whereas Mitchell McClenaghan will lead the pace bowling department.

Squad

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (Captain), Parthiv Patel; Chris Gayle; Elton Chigumbura; Chris Tremlett; Richard Levi; Graeme Swann; Joginder Sharma; Ashoke Dinda; Daniel Vettori; Kevin O'brien; Stuart Binny; Mitchell Mcclenaghan; Lendl Simmons; Manvinder Bisla; Ajantha Mendis

Live Tv

Legends League Cricket 2022LLC 2022Chris GayleGujarat GiantsVirender Sehwag

Trending news

DNA Video
UP TO BIHAR... Demand for survey of madrasas
DNA Video
Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
DNA Video
Namaste India: Will run madrassa, not show paper?
DNA Video
DNA: Desi 'plastic surgery' of fingerprints
DNA Video
DNA: Will 3 weekly off make you smart or lazy?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: More than half of doctors in India are fake!
DNA Video
DNA: INS Vikrant's indigenous revolution at sea
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 2, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will run madrasas but not willing to show documents?
DNA Video
DNA: Twitter’s new Edit Tweet feature