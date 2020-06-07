Let's keep ourselves fit and healthy: Sachin Tendulkar shares rope skipping video

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday shared a video of him skipping and put forward a message for his followers on his social media handle. He said that despite the lockdown lull in the country for over two months, people should not give up and should keep moving.

"This #Lockdown has been tough for everyone but we shall not give up. Let's #KeepMoving and keep ourselves fit and healthy," Tendulkar said in his Instagram post, while skipping with ankle weights on.

Tendulkar had recently stressed on the importance of taking care of parents even more at this time of crisis when the world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The unconditional love, support and attention that our parents showered on us as we were growing up laid our foundation as individuals. In my life too, the support and guidance from my parents helped me become the person I am today.

"In these challenging times, our parents need us more than ever. It's our responsibility to take care of them & even more so now during these tough times," Tendulkar said in a post on popular social media platform Instagram with a throwback photo of him spending time with his parents.

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill with India being under lockdown since March 25 to curb its spread.

