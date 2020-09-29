DC vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 11: Warner, Bairstow begin SunRisers' innings

After registering back-to-back victories, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum when they face David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The Delhi Capitals began their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament with a Super Over win over KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab before thrashing three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to move up to the top of the IPL standings.

SunRisers Hyderbad, on the other hand, opened their campaign at the tournament with a 10-run defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before they slumped to a seven-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In-form Delhi Capitals will be keen to clinch yet another win and continue their dominance at the top of the points table, the David Warner-led side will be keen to seal for their first win in the tournament.

Talking about the head-to-head record of the two sides, SunRisers have won nine of the 15 matches they have played against the Delhi Capitals.

Here are the live updates: