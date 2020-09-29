DC vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 11: Warner, Bairstow begin SunRisers' innings

29 September 2020, 19:46 PM
David Warner (9) and Jonny Bairstow (5) have made a decent start for SunRisers Hyderabad as they added 14 runs in their first two overs. Warner got off the mark with two runs by punching the second ball of the first over from Ishant Sharma between point and cover-point, while Bairstow pushed the fourth delivery past mid-on to open his account with two runs. SRH 14/0 (2 overs)
29 September 2020, 19:31 PM
David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. Fit-again Ishant Sharma to open the attack for Delhi Capitals.
29 September 2020, 19:16 PM
Abdul Samad is all set to make his debut for SunRisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals.
29 September 2020, 19:12 PM
LINEUPS:
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
29 September 2020, 19:11 PM
Ishant Sharma is fit and he replaces Avesh Khan in Delhi Capitals' Playing XI. SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have made two changes in their Playing XI: Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad have replaced Mohammad Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha.
29 September 2020, 19:06 PM
Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad.
29 September 2020, 18:55 PM
The toss for the match will take place shortly !