DC vs SRH Live Updates, IPL 2020 Match 11: Warner, Bairstow begin SunRisers' innings

Talking about the head-to-head record of the two sides, SunRisers have won nine of the 15 matches they have played against the Delhi Capitals.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 29, 2020 - 19:46
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@IPL

After registering back-to-back victories, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to continue their winning momentum when they face David Warner's SunRisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The Delhi Capitals began their campaign at the 13th season of the lucrative T20 tournament with a Super Over win over KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab before thrashing three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to move up to the top of the IPL standings.

SunRisers Hyderbad, on the other hand, opened their campaign at the tournament with a 10-run defeat at the hands of Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) before they slumped to a seven-wicket loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In-form Delhi Capitals will be keen to clinch yet another win and continue their dominance at the top of the points table, the David Warner-led side will be keen to seal for their first win in the tournament.

Here are the live updates:

 

 

29 September 2020, 19:46 PM

David Warner (9) and Jonny Bairstow (5) have made a decent start for SunRisers Hyderabad as they added 14 runs in their first two overs. Warner got off the mark with two runs by punching the second ball of the first over from Ishant Sharma between point and cover-point, while Bairstow pushed the fourth delivery past mid-on to open his account with two runs. SRH 14/0 (2 overs)

29 September 2020, 19:31 PM

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin Sunrisers Hyderabad's innings. Fit-again Ishant Sharma to open the attack for Delhi Capitals. 

29 September 2020, 19:16 PM

Abdul Samad is all set to make his debut for SunRisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals.

 

29 September 2020, 19:12 PM

LINEUPS:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

29 September 2020, 19:11 PM

Ishant Sharma is fit and he replaces Avesh Khan in Delhi Capitals' Playing XI. SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have made two changes in their Playing XI: Kane Williamson and Abdul Samad have replaced Mohammad Nabi and Wriddhiman Saha. 

29 September 2020, 19:06 PM

Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl first against SunRisers Hyderabad. 

29 September 2020, 18:55 PM

The toss for the match will take place shortly !

