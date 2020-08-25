England vs Pakistan third Test Day 5 news score, live from Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan are set to resume their second innings against England on the fifth day of the final Test of the three-match series. Pakistan have 100 runs on board and have lost both openers before bad light forced early stumps on the penultimate day at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton.

At the end of the day's play, the visitors were still trailing England by an innings and 210 runs with just a day to spare, with skipper Azhar Ali and Babar Azam remaining unbeaten at their respective scores of 29 and four.

While the English team will try to take the series 2-0, the Pakistan side will look to level their first international series in the post-COVID-19 world.

Here are the live updates: