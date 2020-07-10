हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
England vs West Indies first Test Day 3 live score, news from The Rose Bowl, Southampton

West Indies will look to take a good first-innings lead against England when the two sides head into the third day of the opening Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 10, 2020 - 15:31
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

West Indies will look to take a good first-innings lead against England when the two sides head into the third day of the opening Test at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton on Friday.

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope will resume the Caribbean side's innings at their respective scores of 20 and three.

England, on the other hand, will look to come up with a better performance and grab some quick wickets in order to stay alive in the match.

On Thursday, West Indies reached 57 for one before bad light forced early stumps on the second day of the ongoing match. (Also Read: England vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: As it happened)

Earlier in the day, Jason Holder bagged a six-wicket haul to help West Indies bundle out England for 204 runs in their first innings. Besides Holder, Shannon Gabriel also finished with brilliant figures of four for 62.

Ben Stokes was the highest scorer for England with 43 runs, followed by Jos Buttler (35) and Dom Bess (unbeaten at 31).

Here are the live updates:

10 July 2020, 15:29 PM

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope have walked down the crease to resume West Indies' first innings. Mark Wood to complete his fourth over for England.

 

10 July 2020, 15:14 PM

The third day of the first Test between England and West Indies will begin soon.

 

 

 

