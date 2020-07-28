England vs West Indies third Test Day 5 live score, news from Old Trafford, Manchester

After the fourth day of the third Test was washed out due to rain, England will look to bundle out the West Indies as quickly as possible in their second innings and clinch the three-match series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday.

Not even a single delivery was possible because of continuous rain on Day 4 on Monday, with the players also being forced to stay inside their respective dressing rooms throughout the day.

Kraigg Brathwaite (2) and Shai Hope (4) will now resume West Indies' second-innings at 10 for two on the last day.The West Indies still need 389 runs to win the third Test--which looks unlikely for the visitors with just eight wickets and a day left in hand.

If the Caribbean side somehow manages to clinch the miraculous win, it will be West Indies' first Test series win in England since 1988. Even if the visitors somehow manage to end the match in a draw, they will retain the Wisdon Trophy.

Earlier, opener Rory Burns (90 runs) and Dom Sibley (56) and skipper Joe Root (68 not out) all shone with the bat as England declared their second innings at 226 for two to set a huge 399-run target for the Caribbean side.

The hosts had earlier bundled out West Indies for 197 in reply to their first-innings' score of 369.

Here are the live updates: