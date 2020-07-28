हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

England vs West Indies third Test Day 5 live score, news from Old Trafford, Manchester

After the fourth day of the third Test was washed out due to rain, England will look to bundle out the West Indies as quickly as possible in their second innings and clinch the three-match series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 - 15:37
Comments |
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

After the fourth day of the third Test was washed out due to rain, England will look to bundle out the West Indies as quickly as possible in their second innings and clinch the three-match series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Tuesday.

Not even a single delivery was possible because of continuous rain on Day 4 on Monday, with the players also being forced to stay inside their respective dressing rooms throughout the day.

Kraigg Brathwaite (2) and Shai Hope (4)  will now resume West Indies' second-innings at 10 for two on the last day.The West Indies still need 389 runs to win the third Test--which looks unlikely for the visitors with just eight wickets and a day left in hand.

If the Caribbean side somehow manages to clinch the miraculous win, it will be West Indies' first Test series win in England since 1988. Even if the visitors somehow manage to end the match in a draw, they will retain the Wisdon Trophy.

Earlier, opener Rory Burns (90 runs) and Dom Sibley (56) and skipper Joe Root (68 not out) all shone with the bat as England declared their second innings at 226 for two to set a huge 399-run target for the Caribbean side.

The hosts had earlier bundled out West Indies for 197 in reply to their first-innings' score of 369.

Here are the live updates:

28 July 2020, 15:37 PM

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope have walked down the crease to resume West Indies' second-innings at 10/2. James Anderson to open the attack for England today. 

28 July 2020, 15:23 PM

The fifth and final day of third England vs West Indies Test will begin shortly!

28 July 2020, 15:14 PM

Meanwhile, England's Stuart Broad is just a wicket shy of joining an exclusive club of bowlers who have scalped 500 Test wickets. If he achieves the feat, Broad will become the second Englishman after James Anderson to reach the landmarkand and seventh overall. 

  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Tight security arrangements at Ambala airbase before Rafale aircrafts arrival in India