GT vs DC IPL 2022 Highlights: GT beat DC by 14 runs

2 April 2022, 23:14 PM
Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
Delhi Capitals beaten by Gujarat Titans as they failed to chase the target of 172 runs. Mohammed Shami took the crucial wicket of Rovman Powell with an absolute cracking ball in the crucial situation which ended the hopes of DC fans as they lost all their batters at that moment. Tailenders had a big job on their shoulders and GT bowlers gave them no easy pickings.
DC- 157/9 (20 Overs), GT win by 14 runs
2 April 2022, 23:11 PM
HUGE BLOW TO DC!
Rovman Powell GONE! Mohammed Shami strikes as he takes a crucial wicket for Gujarat Titans. Powell was looking dangerous for GT but winning this now will be difficult for the Delhi Capitals.
DC- 143/9 (17 Overs), need 29 runs in 15 balls
2 April 2022, 23:01 PM
OUT AGAIN! Rashid Khan strikes!
Rashid Khan plumbs Shardul Thakur LBW. Delhi Capitals lose 7 wickets in chase as leg-spinner Rashid Khan traps Thakur for 2 (5). Pressure on Powell as he's DC's last hitting hope.
DC- 137/7 (16 Overs), Powell 16 (10) & Kuldeep 2 (3)
DC need 34 runs in 18 balls
2 April 2022, 22:57 PM
Ferguson on FIRE!
Lockie Ferguson with some serious pace bowling as he finishes his spell with Axar Patel's wicket. Caught behind by Matthew Wade, soft dismissal for Delhi Capitals.
DC need 46 runs in 5 overs
DC- 126/6 (15 Overs), Powell 14 (8)
2 April 2022, 22:41 PM
OUT!
Rishabh Pant goes for 43 (29) bowled Lockie Ferguson caught by Abhinav Manohar. The bowling change works for Gujarat Titans as they get the dangerman Pant.
DC- 118/5 (14.1 Overs), need 54 runs in 35 balls
2 April 2022, 22:30 PM
RUN OUT!
A sad ending to the partnership of Lalit Yadav and Rishabh Pant. Manohar throws it down nicely to the bowlers end and Vijay Shankar does the rest. DC lose a wicket in crucial situation as Lalit Yadav departs for 25 (22). DC need 72 of 47 balls.
DC- 100/4 (12 Overs), Pant 34 (21) & Powell 4 (1)
2 April 2022, 22:16 PM
DC- 79/3 (10 Overs)
Delhi Capitals need runs in 10 Overs now with skipper Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav in the middle, trying to take on the Gujarat Titans bowlers. Rashid Khan and Varun Aaron into the attack for GT.
Pant 24 (14) & Lalit 20 (18)
2 April 2022, 22:01 PM
DC- 54/3 after 7 Overs
Delhi Capitals 54/3 (7 Overs) as captain Rishabh Pant and Lalit Yadav try to steady their innings after losing 3 wickets early. Lockie Ferguson leaks 11 runs from his second over.
Pant 12 (6) & Yadav 8 (8)
2 April 2022, 21:57 PM
OUT! Ferguson STRIKES AGAIN!
Two wickets in one over for Lockie Ferguson as he gets the better of Mandeep Singh 18 (16) after Prithvi Shaw. Caught behind by Matthew Wade, Mandeep was trying to an upper-cut but miscued it badly.
DC- 35/3 (5.1 Overs), Pant 2 (2)
2 April 2022, 21:49 PM
GONE!
Delhi Capitals in big trouble as Prithvi Shaw gets caught by Vijar Shankar bowled by Lockie Ferguson. Shaw tried to clear the rope with a pull shot but couldn't time it properly.
DC- 34/2 (4.4 Overs)
2 April 2022, 21:42 PM
DC- 20/1 (3 Overs)
Delhi Capitals try to recover after losing Tim Seifert early in the chase. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Mohammed Shami into the attack for Gujarat Titans. For Delhi Capitals, Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh in the middle.
Shaw 7 (4) & Mandeep 10 (10)
2 April 2022, 20:50 PM
GT make 171/6 in 1st innings
Shubman Gill main architect of GT's innings after they were asked to bat first by DC. This is not a bad total but GT needs to bowl well knowing how good DC batting lineup is.
DC need 172 for their second win of this season.
2 April 2022, 20:32 PM
Gill racing towards 100
Shubman Gill is racing towards hus 100. Four overs to go and he has already entered the 80s.
GT 136/3 after 16 overs
2 April 2022, 20:20 PM
FIFTY for Gill
What a fine knock from Shubman Gill as he completes his fifty and it has come in quick time as well, in just 32 balls.
GT 98/2 after 13 overs
2 April 2022, 20:14 PM
DC still in control
Pant has been fabulous with his field placements so far in this game. Hardik slowly coming into the groove too. GT need to bat well in the remaining 10 overs.
GT 65/2 after 10 overs
2 April 2022, 19:54 PM
OUT
Kuldeep Yadav comes into the attack and he gets Vijay Shankar, gone for 13 made off 20 balls. Hardik Pandya comes in to bat at 4.
GT 44.2 after 6.2 overs
2 April 2022, 19:45 PM
GT going slow
Vijay Shankar and Shubman Gill are going slow at the moment. Both these batters are slow starters and then pick up. GT will be hopin they begin to open their arms soon.
GT 35/1 after 4.2 overs
2 April 2022, 19:39 PM
Bad start from GT
Matthew Wade is already back to the hut. Mustafizur Rahman got him out. Vijay Shankar has joined Shubman Gill in the middle
GT 17/1 after 2.2 overs
2 April 2022, 19:09 PM
2 April 2022, 19:05 PM
GT vs DC Playing 11s
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
2 April 2022, 18:53 PM
DC opt to field first
Pant wins toss and asks Gujarat Titans to bat first in Match 10
2 April 2022, 17:41 PM
GT vs DC Squads:
Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
2 April 2022, 17:37 PM
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second match of the Saturday double header between GT and DC.
Stay tuned for all updates on our blog here.