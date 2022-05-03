GT vs PBKS IPL 2022 Highlights: PBKS won by 8 wickets

3 May 2022, 22:58 PM
PBKS win by 8 wickets
Punjab Kings beat the Gujarat Titans with 8 wickets in hand as Shikhar Dhawan 62 (53), Bhanuka Rajapaksa 40 (28) and Liam Livingstone 30 (10) guided their team home to a comfortable win. GT face their second defeat of the season as their batting lineup collasped badly infront of the PBKS bowling attack.
3 May 2022, 22:44 PM
Easy ride for PBKS
It's looking like an easy ride for the Punjab Kings as they need less than a run per ball with 7 wickets in hand, Shikhar Dhawan with Liam Livingstone in the middle as GT look for a wicket.
PBKS- 117/3 (15 Overs), Dhawan 62 (53) & Livingstone 2 (4)
PBKS need 27 runs in 30 balls
3 May 2022, 22:26 PM
GONE!
Bhanuka Rajapaksa LBW Lockie Ferguson after hitting 40 off just 28 balls. The damage has been done and Punjab are on course for a comfortable victory with 8 wickets in hand.
PBKS-102/2 (12.4 Overs), Dhawan 56 (43)
3 May 2022, 22:18 PM
PBKS going STRONG
Punjab Kings going strong in chase as Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa take the charge towards the Gujarat Titans' bowling attack.
PBKS- 69/1 (9 Overs), Dhawan 40 (31) & Rajapaksa 25 (17)
3 May 2022, 21:51 PM
PBKS STEADY
Punjab Kings steady themselves after losing Jonny Bairstow early in their chase 144. Batter Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa looking good for them at the moment.
PBKS- 43/1 (6 Overs), Dhawan 30 (23) & Rajapaksa 11 (7)
3 May 2022, 21:44 PM
GONE!
PBKS lose an early wicket as Jonny Bairstow departs for 1 (6) caught by Sangwan bowled by Mohammed Shami. GT get the early breakthrough they were looking for.
PBKS- 10/1 (2.2 Overs), Shikhar 9 (8)
3 May 2022, 21:09 PM
GT- 143/8 (20 Overs)
Gujarat Titans finish at runs after 20 overs as youngster Sai Sudharsan smashed 64 off 50 balls to guide his team to a competitive total. PBKS bowlers were on top as they didn't give a single chance to GT batters to score any runs.
3 May 2022, 20:47 PM
BIG WICKET!
Rahul Tewatia departs for 11 (13) caught by Sandeep Sharma bowled by Kagiso Rabada. In the very next ball Rashid Khan is gone for 0 (1) bowled by Rabada again. Two huge blows for GT.
GT- 114/6 (17 Overs), Sai 48 (41)
3 May 2022, 20:32 PM
Tewatia to CARRY
Rahul Tewatia and Sai Sudharsan have to carry Gujarat Titans to a competitive total now as after this Rashid Khan walks in to bat for their team.
GT- 93/4 (14.1 Overs), Tewatia 6 (7) & Sai 38 (35)
3 May 2022, 20:16 PM
GONE!
Another one for PBKS as David Miller departs for 11 (14) caught by Kagiso Rabada bowled by Liam Livingstone. GT in deep trouble now as they lose another wicket cheaply.
GT- 67/4 (11.2 Overs), Sudharsan 18 (24)
3 May 2022, 20:05 PM
GT STRUGGLE
Gujarat Titans struggle to score runs quickly as they lose 3 crucial wickets and that too in regular intervals. David Miller and Sai Sudharsan in the middle for them as PBKS bowlers try to find another wicket.
GT- 56/3 (9 Overs), Sai 10 (14) & Miller 8 (10)
3 May 2022, 20:01 PM
BIG WICKET!
Hardik Pandya GONE! for 1 (7) bowled by Rishi Dhawan caught by Jitesh Sharma. GT in trouble now as they lose another wicket quickly.
GT- 44/3 (6.2 Overs), Miller 0 (0) & Sai 6 (8)
3 May 2022, 19:49 PM
GT save WICKETS
Gujarat Titans save wickets after losing Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha inside the powerplay. Skipper Hardik Pandya and Sai Sudharshan taking their time to judge the pitch.
GT- 42/2 (6 Overs), Hardik 1 (6) & Sudharshan 5 (7)
3 May 2022, 19:42 PM
GONE!
Kagiso Rabada GONE! Wriddhiman Saha 21 (17) Caught by Mayank Agarwal bowled by Rabada. PBKS get another wicket inside the powerplay as Saha departs after trying to play a shot over covers for a four.
GT- 34/2 (4 Overs), Sai Sudharsan 0 (0) & Hardik 0 (1)
3 May 2022, 19:39 PM
GONE!
GT lose Shubman Gill cheaply as the batter gets runout by Rishi Dhawan on 9 (6). Big wicket for Punjab Kings as Gill was looking in good rhythm tonight.
GT- 21/1 (2.3 Overs), Saha 12 (9)
3 May 2022, 19:32 PM
GT start STEADY
Gujarat Titans start steadt with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha collecting boundaries off the first 2 overs of Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Sharma.
GT- 17/0 (2 Overs), Gill 9 (5) & Saha 8 (7)
3 May 2022, 19:28 PM
HERE WE GO!
Gujarat Titans open the batting with Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill at the DY Patil, Stadium. Right-arm medium pace bowler Sandeep Sharma attacks the stumps for Punjab Kings.
GT- 0/0 (0 Overs), Saha 0 (0) & Gill (0)
3 May 2022, 19:05 PM
Teams:
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami
3 May 2022, 19:02 PM
TOSS
Gujarat Titans won the toss and they opted to bat first vs PBKS.