Highlights | Asia Cup 2023 Team India Squad Announcement: Team India's Probable Playing XI
Asia Cup 2023 Team Selection: Indian selectors set to announce 17-member squad for the tournament in New Delhi on Monday.
Trending Photos
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men's selection committee are set to announce the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 which will get underway in Multan on August 30. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are expected to attend the selection in meeting in New Delhi on Monday and announce the final squad later in the day.
Both Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are expected to address the media after the selection of the final squad for Asia Cup 2023. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the India T20I side in Ireland, is expected to be announced as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in place of Hardik Pandya. Team India will play their first game against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.
Check LIVE Updates about Asia Cup 2023 team selection HERE.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Asia Cup Winners
1984 - India (ODI)
1986 - Sri Lanka (ODI)
1988 - India (ODI)
1990 - India (ODI)
1995 - India (ODI)
1997 - Sri Lanka (ODI)
2000 - Pakistan (ODI)
2004 - Sri Lanka (ODI)
2008 - Sri Lanka (ODI)
2010 - India (ODI)
2012 - Pakistan (ODI)
2014 - Sri Lanka (ODI)
2016 - India (T20I)
2018 - India (ODI)
2022 - Sri Lanka (T20I)
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Pakistan's Full Squad
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: List Of Venues
Venues in Pakistan:
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Capacity: 27,000
Matches: 3
Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan
Capacity: 30,000
Matches: 1
Venues in Sri Lanka:
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Capacity: 35,000
Matches: 6
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Capacity: 35,000
Matches: 3
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Asia Cup Fixture
Group Stage:
30th August 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal in Multan, Pakistan
31st August 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in Kandy, Sri Lanka
2nd September 2023: Pakistan vs India in Kandy, Sri Lanka
3rd September 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in Lahore, Pakistan
4th September 2023: India vs Nepal in Kandy, Sri Lanka
5th September 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka in Lahore, Pakistan
Super 4s:
6th September 2023: A1 vs B2 in Lahore, Pakistan
9th September 2023: B1 vs B2 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
10th September 2023: A1 vs A2 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
12th September 2023: A2 vs B1 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
14th September 2023: A1 vs B1 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
15th September 2023: A2 vs B2 in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Final:
17th September 2023: Final Match in Colombo, Sri Lanka
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: India's Probable Playing XI
Rohit Sharma (C)
Shubman Gill
Virat Kohli
Shreyas Iyer
KL Rahul (WK)
Suryakumar Yadav
Hardik Pandya (VC)
Axar Patel
Ravindra Jadeja
Jasprit Bumrah
Mohammed Shami
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 updates
Is Shikhar Dhawan's career with Team India over? He is ignored for Asian Games, Asia Cup and also for the recent bilateral series as well. Take a look at his memorable knocks once in the link below.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023: Pujara's explosive interview
In a recent interaction, Cheteshwar Pujara disclosed that got frustrated with being dropped out of the Indian Test cricket team after playing for India in more than 100 red-ball games for the side.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Pant fitness update
As fans desperately wait for another name to return in the team. Captain Rohit Sharma was asked about Pant's availability for the ODI World Cup 2023 he replied, "Unfortunately, Rishabh is not fit yet. According to today’s fitness report, Rishabh Pant is not ready for Asia Cup 2023 selection."
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Updates
"Shikhar Dhawan has been terrific for India, but currently Rohit Sharma, Gill and Kishan are our 3 preferred openers," said Ajit Agarkar said at the press conference.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 India Squad updates: Kohli to bowl?
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could bowl in the upcoming tournaments, the Indian skipper jokingly said in the press conference at New Delhi.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: KL Rahul Injury Update By Ajit Agarkar
“Shreyas has been declared completely fit. Rahul, in the last few days, not his original injury, has incurred a niggle which is why Sanju will be travelling with the team. But the physio...I'm sure there will be an official statement, but we are at some stage expecting him to be completely fit if not at the start of the Asia Cup, but in the second or the third game. But he is well on track."
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Chahal Reacts
Yuzvendra Chahal's cryptic tweet, featuring a cloud and a shining sun emoji, hints at overcoming setbacks, echoing Rohit Sharma's 2018 message of hope. Initially trolled, Sharma's tweet gained significance after his 2021 Test century, illustrating resilience and triumph over adversity.
__--> _
— Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) August 21, 2023
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Aakash Chopra On Suryakumar Yadav
"He failed to make the no.4 spot his own and thus Tilak Verma is included in the squad. Surya should have sealed his spot at no.4 in the absence of Shreyas Iyer."
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Rohit Sharma On Flexibility In Team India
“I'll explain it properly because it is important to understand it. When I said that flexibility is important, it doesn't mean that you send an opener out at No.7, or make Hardik Pandya open the innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have only opened for the past 7-8 years. Virat Kohli has only played at No.3. The new boys that come at No.4 and No.5, they have to remain open about whether they bat up or down.”
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Will Team India Continue With Same Team In WC? Ajit Agarkar Says THIS
"It is a no-brainer. We have picked these 17 guys (For Asia Cup). There are players coming back from injury. Hope everything goes well for them. September 5 is the deadline (for the WC squad) and there is a camp before we announce the squad. We will have a look at our players and it will be in and around these guys only (the WC squad)."
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Who Will Bat At No. 4 For Team India In Asia Cup 2023?
India seeks a flexible No. 4 batsman as captain Rohit Sharma stresses adaptability. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer return. Rohit downplays the favourites tag, emphasizing performance in home-like conditions. India faces Pakistan on September 2.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Day: Why Chahal Is Not Selected?
India's Asia Cup 2023 squad dropped veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in favour of Kuldeep Yadav for balance. Captain Rohit Sharma assured all three spin options, including Chahal, have World Cup chances. Chahal's omission highlights the fierce competition within India's cricket talent pool, emphasizing meticulous squad selection.
CLICK
Players who missed selection in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad
Shikhar Dhawan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 India Squad
Team India's 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 edition has been announced. Take a look at each and every player list in the gallery below.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Squad: Update On Rishabh Pant's Comeback
Rohit Sharma has said that Rishabh Pant is not available for the Asia Cup 2023 as of now and he did not give any news about his ODI World Cup comeback at the moment.
LIVE India Squad Asia Cup 2023: Classic Rohit in PC
Rohit Sharma with another funny incident in the press conference. He was asked about the 2011 World Cup squad of India having better all-rounders than compared to the squad right now. He said he agrees with that fact but India can only plan with what they have and joking later said, "maybe Kohli and Rohit Sharma can bowl a few."
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 India Squad: Pandya to continue as VC
Jasprit Bumrah will not be the vice-captain as Hardik Pandya will continue to support his captain Rohit Sharma in the vice-skipper role in the Asia Cup 2023.
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
Traveling stand-by…
— BCCI (@BCCI) August 21, 2023
LIVE India Squad For Asia Cup 2023 Announcement: Blunder by host broadcaster
Shubman Gill was left out of the Asia Cup 2023 according to the host broadcaster currently streaming the selection day LIVE. A 17-man squad has been announced by the selectors.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Team India Announcement: Check Team
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 India Squad Announced!
Shubman Gill has been dropped from the side as the team for the Asia Cup 2023 announced. A shocking call as Tilak Varma will make his ODI debut for India in the Asia Cup.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 India Selection: Rohit Sharma to announce squad in a few moments
We are moments away from the announcement of Team India for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar will address the media after selection committe meeting in New Delhi.
LIVE Updates Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: Players who are confirmed
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the ones we can with confidence say that are in the team without any doubt. KL Rahul's fitness is not good as Shreyas Iyer's fitness at the moment.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Squad Selection: NCA doctor Dr Nitin Patel attends meeting
NCA director of sports science and former India physio Dr Nitin Patel is attending the Selection committee meeting for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament as well. Dr Patel is expected to give update on KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness to the selection committee and skipper Rohit Sharma.
LIVE Updates Asia Cup 2023 Team India Squad Announcement
Jay Shah has arrived for the meeting which will be have the discussion about the squad of Asia Cup 2023 for Team India. As soon as the meeting will be over, the team will be announced.
Jay Shah arrived ahead of the Asia Cup squad announcement. pic.twitter.com/a6vKmlhgIu
— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 21, 2023
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement: Meeting has begun
We have got a word that the meeting has started in a hotel of New Delhi and soon we will have the squad announce. Post the announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma will be answering some questions as well.
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Selection Day: Where is the meeting?
The meeting between the selectors and captain Rohit Sharma is taking place in New Delhi. Soon we will have the update on the team news for the Asia Cup 2023 of the Men in Blue.
Live Updates Asia Cup 2023 India Selection: Team to be announced at 130pm
The BCCI selectors and Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to announce the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament around 130pm IST. The announcement of squad is about 1 hour away from now.
"I don't think I said anything wrong to any player or any person. I just said what happened on the field. I don't regret anything."
~ Harmanpreet Kaur
— Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) August 20, 2023
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 India Selection: India's Cricket World Cup 2023 provisional squad to be announced today?
The selectors along with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid are also likely to finalise India's provisional squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup 2023. According to ICC rules, the last date for announcing provisional squads is September 5.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection Meeting: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan or Yashasvi Jaiswal, who will be India's 2nd opener
Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan or Yashasvi Jaiswal - the three contenders for second opener's berth with skipper Rohit Sharma. Who will the selectors pick as the 2nd opener for Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
LIVE Updates Asia Cup 2023 India Selection: Will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer get 'green light' from NCA
The biggest question ahead of Team India's selection meeting for the Asia Cup 2023 will be the fitness of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Both are desperate to prove their full fitness from thigh and back injuries respectively, and question remains whether they will 'green-lighted' for selection by NCA's sports science unit headed by Dr Nitin Patel.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection: Fans wants 'KulCha' with Ravindra Jadeja
Indian cricket fans have overwhelmingly voted for 'KulCha' combo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to pair up with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Will the Indian selectors pick Yuzvendra Chahal over Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin?
Spin it to win it! Kulcha + Jaddu secure 49% of the support for India's #AsiaCup2023 squad. __
Let's stand behind our spin wizards & watch them shine! _
Watch #SelectionDayLive, 12:30 PM & catch a summarised version with insights | 9:30 PM on SS1, SS1 Hindi | #AsiaCuponStar pic.twitter.com/WItovJb5IZ
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2023
LIVE Updates Asia Cup 2023 India Selection: Jasprit Bumrah set to be new Vice-Captain
The BCCI selection committee is set to announce pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the new vice-captain of the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Bumrah will replace all-rounder Hardik Pandya as deputy of Rohit Sharma.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Selection: Shardul Thakur vs Prasidh Krishna for extra pacer's slot
It could boil down to Shardul Thakur vs Prasidh Krishna for the extra pacer's slot in Asia Cup 2023 tournament. Shardul is the leading wicket-taker for India in ODI cricket over the last year while Prasidh Krishna picked up a couple of wickets in second T20I match against Ireland as he returns from back injury. Who will the selectors pick between Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna?
LIVE Updates Asia Cup 2023 India Squad Announcement: Check Livestreaming details
Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be announced in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.
Check when and where to watch India squad announcement LIVE HERE.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Team Announcement: Will Tilak Varma Or Suryakumar Yadav replace Shreyas Iyer?
Former chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil wants Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav to be picked in the team for the Asia Cup 2023 if Shreyas Iyer remains unfit for selection. "100 per cent (if India should hand a debut to Tilak Varma) I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. Who will be in the playing XI, can be decided after looking at the balance and the opposition. But Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will both be in my team" the former chairman of selectors told Star Sports recently.
LIVE Updates Asia Cup 2023 Team Selection: KL Rahul set to make a comeback
Team India batter KL Rahul, who has been sidelined since IPL 2023, is expected to make a return to the Indian side for the Asia Cup 2023. The BCCI selectors are waiting to recieve the fitness certificate of KL Rahul from NCA. But Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper is expected to be fit and available for the tournament.
Asia Cup 2023 Selection: Will R Ashwin be picked?
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are certains selection picks for the Asia Cup 2023. But Indian selectors could opt for one out of R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel as the third spinner. Former chairman of selector MSK Prasad has backed Ashwin's selection for the tournament as well.
Asia Cup 2023 squad selection: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid to attend meeting
Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are expected to attend the selection meeting for Asia Cup 2023 in person in New Delhi. Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are expected to speak to the media as well in the afternoon.
Hello and welcome to our our LIVE coverage of India squad selection for Asia Cup 2023.