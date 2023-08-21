The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men's selection committee are set to announce the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 which will get underway in Multan on August 30. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are expected to attend the selection in meeting in New Delhi on Monday and announce the final squad later in the day.

Both Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are expected to address the media after the selection of the final squad for Asia Cup 2023. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the India T20I side in Ireland, is expected to be announced as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in place of Hardik Pandya. Team India will play their first game against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.

