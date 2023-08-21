LIVE Updates | Asia Cup 2023 Team India Squad Announcement: Check Livestreaming Details
Asia Cup 2023 Team Selection: Indian selectors set to announce 17-member squad for the tournament in New Delhi on Monday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men's selection committee are set to announce the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023 which will get underway in Multan on August 30. Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are expected to attend the selection in meeting in New Delhi on Monday and announce the final squad later in the day.
Both Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are expected to address the media after the selection of the final squad for Asia Cup 2023. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is leading the India T20I side in Ireland, is expected to be announced as Rohit Sharma's deputy for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament in place of Hardik Pandya. Team India will play their first game against Pakistan in Kandy on September 2.
Asia Cup 2023 India Squad Announcement
Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament will be announced in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.
LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Team Announcement: Will Tilak Varma Or Suryakumar Yadav replace Shreyas Iyer?
Former chairman of selectors Sandeep Patil wants Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav to be picked in the team for the Asia Cup 2023 if Shreyas Iyer remains unfit for selection. "100 per cent (if India should hand a debut to Tilak Varma) I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. Who will be in the playing XI, can be decided after looking at the balance and the opposition. But Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will both be in my team" the former chairman of selectors told Star Sports recently.
LIVE Updates Asia Cup 2023 Team Selection: KL Rahul set to make a comeback
Team India batter KL Rahul, who has been sidelined since IPL 2023, is expected to make a return to the Indian side for the Asia Cup 2023. The BCCI selectors are waiting to recieve the fitness certificate of KL Rahul from NCA. But Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper is expected to be fit and available for the tournament.
Asia Cup 2023 Selection: Will R Ashwin be picked?
Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja are certains selection picks for the Asia Cup 2023. But Indian selectors could opt for one out of R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel as the third spinner. Former chairman of selector MSK Prasad has backed Ashwin's selection for the tournament as well.
Asia Cup 2023 squad selection: Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid to attend meeting
Captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are expected to attend the selection meeting for Asia Cup 2023 in person in New Delhi. Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar are expected to speak to the media as well in the afternoon.
Hello and welcome to our our LIVE coverage of India squad selection for Asia Cup 2023.