Who Will Bat At No. 4 For Team India In Asia Cup 2023? Rohit Sharma Makes Surprising Statment

The 2023 Asia Cup is just around the corner, and the spotlight is on India's quest to find the right candidate for the elusive No. 4 batting position. Captain Rohit Sharma has spoken candidly about the team's approach to this conundrum, emphasizing the need for players who can adapt to any position in the batting order. India's squad for the Asia Cup includes the returning duo of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, both of whom have battled through long-term injuries. Captain Rohit Sharma, during the squad announcement, made it clear that the team is seeking versatility in their batting lineup.

A brilliant Press Conference from Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar...!!



Both cleared all doubts on injuries and fitness of players, great to see captain and Chief Selector coming out to answer the questions. pic.twitter.com/QCeghO6qdr — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 21, 2023

Also Read: EXPLAINED: Why Yuzvendra Chahal Has Not Been Selected In India's Squad For Asia Cup 2023?



"No one should be in the team saying I'm good at this position. We want guys who can bat anywhere when needed. Not just now but this has been the case for many years. The message has been conveyed. This is international cricket and not club cricket. They have to be ready to play in any position that the team needs," said Rohit.

India's No. 4 batting slot has been a revolving door since the 2019 World Cup, with several players trying and failing to cement their place. Rohit Sharma emphasized that the team doesn't want to be dependent on one player for a specific position.

"We don't want to be handicapped or stuck with one player batting in one position. Having said that, we want to get the best out of our players, but no one has a set position. This has been told to the players, that they have to be flexible," Rohit added.

Regarding India's status as favourites in the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma remained modest, expressing his belief that performance on the field matters more than pre-tournament expectations.

"I don't believe in the thought process of being favourites. It's for the outside world to create that scenario. We have to play well. All the teams will be there to compete hard, and we understand that. It can give a little bit of an advantage while playing in home-like conditions, but that's about it. As far as our prep is concerned, this is the right tournament to test ourselves and put ourselves under pressure before the World Cup," said Rohit.

The journey to Asia Cup glory begins for India on September 2nd when they face arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. As the tournament unfolds, the cricketing world will eagerly watch who ultimately claims the No. 4 spot, a position that has proved to be a puzzle for Team India in recent times.

India’s 17-member squad for 2023 Asia Cup:

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.