Highlights Australia Vs New Zealand, Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2022: NZ thrash Australia by 89 runs

AUS vs NZ, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Aaron Finch's Australia and Kane Williamson's New Zealand fight it out for first points
The Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 begins today with hosts and defending champions Australia taking on New Zealand in the first match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Both the teams will be eager to get their first points and begin their World Cup on a positive note. There is one trouble though. The weather does not look the best at the moment. There is a chance of 80 percent precipitation in Sydney today. That meas the first match of the Super 12s may get washed out or at best, we may get to see a rain-curtailed match.
Finch's Australia begin as favourites in the match with New Zealand needed to solve many questions. First one is the fitness of Daryl Mitchell. He is an important member of the Black Caps side and his finger injury right before the World Cup has messed up their plans. Secondaly, New Zealand need to up their batting game. Especially captain Kane Williamson who has had struggles with the bat. He has looked sub par so far and his issues with elbow have not been solved yet it seems.
The Super 12 stage of #T20WorldCup is coming! _ pic.twitter.com/1i1rWEPWZF — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 22, 2022
Australia, on the other hand, are hosts and they have an all-round team. Chances are that Cameron Green who received a late call up to replace Josh Inglis will play and Steve Smith may miss out.
That's that from our coverage for this match. Devon Conway named player of the match for his brilliant unbeaten 92 in the first innings.
New Zealand win!
Black Caps thrash Australia by 89 runs. This is their biggest defeat in T20 World Cup. What a show by Kane Williamson's men here. They take the first points to put pressure on Australia in this World Cup. Conway, Allen, bowlers the stars for New Zealand. Finch and Co have a lot of thinking to do now.
NZ 200/3 (20)
AUS 111 (17.1)
New Zealand won by 89 runs
OUT! Starc and Zampa fall back to back. Last wicket left. Hazlewood walks in. Poor show by Aussies in this chase. NZ look to close it quickly.
AUS 109/9 (16.3)
Australia need 92 runs in 21 balls
Wickets falling regulary. Maxwell gone too. Australia had also lost Wade before . Pat Cummins comes to the crease. Maxwell was trying his best from the other end but has fallen now. They are now playing for NRR. They don't want to be bowled out here.
AUS 89/7 (13.3)
Australia need 112 runs in 40 balls
OUT! Tim David goes too. Australia lose half of their side. Matthew Wade joins Maxwell in the middle, all hopes pinned on them as far as Aussies are concerned.
AUS 80/5 (11.2)
Australia need 121 runs in 52 balls
FIFTY up for Australia and it is brought up by Maxwell via his typical switch hit. Stoinis has departed though. Super man catch by Phillips in the deep. Australia were looking to recover after loss of Warner and Finch. They have lost Stoinis now.
AUS 50/3 (8.1)
Australia need 151 runs in 71 balls
Another big blow. Finch and Marsh both back to the hut. Three wickets down Australia, completely on back foot. Maxwell in there still. Marcus Stoinis, right handed bat, comes to the crease. They need to steady things for a while now.
AUS 34/3 (4.5)
Australia need 167 runs in 91 balls
WICKET!
Poor start from Australia. David Warner departs early. Southee with the wicket. Huge blow to Australia in chase of 201. He is gone for 5 off 6 balls. But Finch is going strong at the moment. Mitch Marsh at the other end.
AUS 13/1 (2.1)
Australia need 188 runs
What an end to the innings as Devon Conway's 92 and late blitz by Neesham takes New Zealand to 200 for 3 at the end of 20 overs after being asked to bat first by Aaron Finch. Neesham finishes the innings with a brilliant six over deep mid-wicket. Maxwell almost caught in with a big jump. But missed it by inches.
Good effort from bat by Kiwis. Chase coming up soon as Aus need 201 runs to win.
NZ 200/3 (20)
Conway moves to 89. One over to go. Can he reach his 100 here in the opening game of Super 12 at T20 World Cup? Let's see. New Zealand would be eyeing the 200 as well. That would put them in front seat in this match.
NZ 186/3 (19)
Conway is on his way to what looks like the first 100 of the tournament. He is in his 70s and there are four overs to go. Phillips has departed as need to start going big as death overs came. Hazlewood with the wicket.
NZ 152/3 (16)
WICKET!
Kane Williamson trapped in front of stumps and that's the end of him. NZ lose a review also. Zampa with the wicket. NZ still on top as Glenn Phillips, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
NZ 128/2 (13.3)
FIFTY for Devon Conway, his seventh in the T20Is, what a brilliant knock this has been and what a way to bring it up, via a maximum. He is an important player and NZ must be happy to see his in good form to start this tournament.
NZ 123/1 (12.3)
Huge LBW appeal in the 9th over, turned down by the on-field umpire. Conway almost caught in front of stumps by Zampa, Finch went for the review but the ball was not hitting the stumps, going over it. Conway survives a close call.
NZ 94/1 (9.3)
Australia pulling thins back a bit with the wicket of Allen. Williamson has come to the crease and is taking his own time to settle down. He is not in great form and Conway will have to ensure the run-scoring is not affected. This is NZ's highest powerplay score in T20 World Cup.
NZ 69/1 (6.1)
WICKET!
Finn Allen cleaned up by a super yorker from Hazlewood. Allen goes for 42 made off just 16 balls. Fives fours and 3 sixes respectively. What a knock and what a start he has given to Black Caps. Australia take a sigh of relief. Kane Williamson, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
NZ 56/1 (4.1)
What a start this is from New Zealand. Allen smashing Australian bowlers all over the park at SCG. Stonis called in. Allen is already 35 off 13 balls, with 5 boundaries and 2 sixes respectively. They need to stop him and maybe some spin would do for now.
NZ 48/0 (3.2)
What a start for New Zealand this is. Starc has been taken to the cleaners in just the first over. Brilliant hitting by Finn Allen. His partner is Devon Conway. 14 off the first over. Two boundaries and one six in the over.
NZ 14/0 (0.5)
Captains at the toss:
Finch: Going to bowl. There's weather around but we also feel the wicket gets better and better as the game goes on. Everytime you represent Australia you feel pressure. We've always had amazing support. Smith, Agar, Richardson and Green the four players not playing.
Williamson: Would've bowled as well for the same reason. Guys have been working hard and training. No changing the past but for us it's about playing for what's important for our game. Really commit to our plans.
Australia vs New Zealand Playing 11s:
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Toss News!
Australia have won the toss and they have decided to bowl first in this match.
PITCH REPORT!
"It's not as quick as some of the other pitches we see generally in Australia. There has been a lot of rain around and it's been under covers. It feels damp. Might be two-paced," says Isa Guha with the pitch report.
Concerns for Australia: Steve Smith's lack of form and his low strike rate. Should he start in playing 11 or Green should get a go ahead? Finch's been blowing hot and cold of late and he needs to come good in this World Cup as top order form matters for teams in mega events.
Concerns for New Zealand: Kane Williamson's own dry run. He has been terribly out of form. Daryl Mitchell's injury. How fit is he? Will he play this game or the games to come? There is no clear picture. New Zealand batting needs to fire.
Australia vs New Zealand head to head in T20 World Cup
Both teams have played each other twice, both winning a game each.
AUS and NZ Predicted Playing 11s
NZ Probable XI: Devon Conway (wk), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi
AUS Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Group 1 Super 12 clash of T20 World Cup 2022 between New Zealand and Australia on our LIVE BLOG here. The weather looks good at the moment but there are 80 percent chances of precipitation. Follow this space as we build up to the match.
Toss at 12 pm IST. Match begins at 12.30 PM IST.
