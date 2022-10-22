England vs Afghanistan, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler wins toss, AFG to bat first

Jos Buttler-led England, who are surely one of the title-contenders playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 this year will take Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium on Saturday (October 22). England are in red-hot form after beating sides like Australia and England in their recent T20I series and will look to get a bright start in their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. If we talk about overall performance of this year, England have played 21 T20Is and won 10 out of them. However, they have experimented a lot with their squad while playing this year and have won four out their last five T20Is before the World Cup.

Jos Buttler as an opener in T20I:



Innings - 37

Runs - 1381

Average - 49.32

Strike Rate - 153.27

Fifties - 13

Hundreds - 1 pic.twitter.com/o4p47V1Vqn — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 14, 2022

Jos Buttler and his men have plenty of firepower in their batting line-up but they have shown the affinity to collapse against quality spin bowling on a lot of occasions. That's something they need to be careful of while going into this encounter against Mohammad Nabi's men. The absence of Reece Topley, the top wicket-taker for them in T20Is this year, will dent England's plans and it will be interesting to see which way they go to complete their bowling attack in his absence.