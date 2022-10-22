NewsCricket
ENGLAND VS AFGHANISTAN LIVE SCORECARD

England vs Afghanistan, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler wins toss, AFG to bat first

ENG vs AFG, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Group 1 Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the clash between Jos Buttler's England and Mohammad Nabi-led Afghanistan (World Cup 2022 match no. 14)

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 04:12 PM IST

England vs Afghanistan, LIVE Scorecard & Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Jos Buttler wins toss, AFG to bat first
LIVE Blog

Jos Buttler-led England, who are surely one of the title-contenders playing in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 this year will take Afghanistan at the Perth Stadium on Saturday (October 22). England are in red-hot form after beating sides like Australia and England in their recent T20I series and will look to get a bright start in their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign. If we talk about overall performance of this year, England have played 21 T20Is and won 10 out of them. However, they have experimented a lot with their squad while playing this year and have won four out their last five T20Is before the World Cup.

Jos Buttler and his men have plenty of firepower in their batting line-up but they have shown the affinity to collapse against quality spin bowling on a lot of occasions. That's something they need to be careful of while going into this encounter against Mohammad Nabi's men. The absence of Reece Topley, the top wicket-taker for them in T20Is this year, will dent England's plans and it will be interesting to see which way they go to complete their bowling attack in his absence.

22 October 2022
16:12 PM

ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Afghanistan's Playing XI

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

16:08 PM

ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: England's playing XI!

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

16:04 PM

ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Toss update!

Jos Buttler has won the toss, England will bowl first against Afghanistan. 

The Australia vs New Zealand match registered the biggest defeat for Australia in World Cups (by margin of runs).

15:52 PM

ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Buttler warned - WATCH

WATCH: 'I'm not Deepti but...' Australia's Mitchell Starc's 'MANKAD' warning to England captain Jos Buttler.

Check the video of Starc warning Jos Buttler to stay inside his crease HERE.

15:48 PM

ENG vs AFG, T20 World Cup 2022 LIVE Score: Head to head in World Cup

England and Afghanistan have face each twice in the T20 World Cup, 2016 and 2012. Both games were won by England but this time the Afghanistan side look more experienced and ready to give them a tough contest.

15:38 PM

ENG vs AFG LIVE scorecard and Updates - Predicted playing XI

Big miss: England are missing their recently retired captain Eoin Morgan for the first time in a major tournament.

England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Naveen ul Haq, Rashid Khan

15:37 PM

ENG vs AFG LIVE scorecard and Updates - LIVESTREAM details

15:29 PM

ENG vs AFG LIVE scorecard and Updates - Dream11 prediction!

15:22 PM

ENG vs AFG LIVE scorecard and Updates - Hello!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the England vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match no. 14 taking place in Perth. Toss is coming up at 4:00 PM (IST). (Stay Tuned!)

(Follow LIVE action of Australia vs New Zealand HERE)

