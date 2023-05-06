Highlights | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Score & Updates: GT Beat LSG By 56 Runs

Riding on superb batting display by Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha GT beat LSG by 56 runs. Krunal Pandya won the toss and elected to bowl first against GT. In reply, GT posted a massive total of 227 runs. Defending champions Gujarat Titans are hosting the Lucknow Super Giants in match no. 51 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The blockbuster clash will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. LSG's permanent captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the IPL 2023 this year and veteran all-rounder Krunal Pandya is likely to lead the team in his absence. Lucknow also announced veteran batter Karun Nair as a replacement for Rahul.

Gujarat Titans are currently leading the points table with 7 wins from their 11 games played so far. Shubman Gill is the highest run-getter for GT this year with 375 runs under his belt. However, he has struggled against Krunal Pandya as he also has 29 runs off 37 balls against him in the IPL.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match HERE.