Highlights | SL Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 5 Wickets

Cricket World Cup 2023: In a thrilling encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sri Lanka emerged victorious against the Netherlands in the 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets. The Netherlands put up a competitive total of 262 runs in their innings. Sybrand Engelbrecht was the standout performer, scoring a resilient 70 runs, while Timm van Beek contributed with 59 runs. The Sri Lankan bowlers were led by Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha, who both claimed 4 wickets each.

Sri Lanka chased down the target with 8 balls to spare. Sadeera Samarawickrama played a match-winning innings, remaining unbeaten with 91 runs. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka also made significant contributions with 54 and 44 runs, respectively. Aryan Dutt was the pick of the Netherlands' bowlers, taking 3 wickets. This victory boosts Sri Lanka's campaign in the World Cup, while the Netherlands will look to bounce back in their upcoming matches.

Follow Score And Updates From Match Number 19 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands.