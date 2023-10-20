Highlights | SL Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Cricket Score and Updates: Sri Lanka Beat Netherlands By 5 Wickets
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands (SL vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match Cricket Scorecard and Updates:
Cricket World Cup 2023: In a thrilling encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Sri Lanka emerged victorious against the Netherlands in the 19th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets. The Netherlands put up a competitive total of 262 runs in their innings. Sybrand Engelbrecht was the standout performer, scoring a resilient 70 runs, while Timm van Beek contributed with 59 runs. The Sri Lankan bowlers were led by Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha, who both claimed 4 wickets each.
Sri Lanka chased down the target with 8 balls to spare. Sadeera Samarawickrama played a match-winning innings, remaining unbeaten with 91 runs. Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka also made significant contributions with 54 and 44 runs, respectively. Aryan Dutt was the pick of the Netherlands' bowlers, taking 3 wickets. This victory boosts Sri Lanka's campaign in the World Cup, while the Netherlands will look to bounce back in their upcoming matches.
NED vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka Captain Kusal Mendis
"Very happy today, winning our first match of the WC. Bowlers did well in the first 10 overs. Rajitha and Dilshan bowled really well. 280 would've been enough on this pitch maybe. It was turning at the end. Sadeera batted really well. Rajitha had only three overs left so that's why I took him off. Sadeera and Asalanka batted really well. Lots of positive things."
NED vs SL LIVE: Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards
"We obviously didn't start well. I thought we got ourselves to what was a pretty competitive total. Our first 30 overs - we just didn't get it right. Leaked too many boundary balls. Didn't field that well either. Our bowlers have been good for us throughout the tournament, but our top order and our bowlers let us down today. Don't know if we would change too much. Just want to execute better. Had a feeling it would turn later. Aryan turns it a bit more generally than other spinners. He bowled exceptionally well. Our batting hasn't quite clicked yet. Got a few too many starts but haven't kicked on. Not too bothered either way (batting first or second). Not too stressed about the toss."
NED vs SL LIVE: Sadeera Samarawickrama After Winning Player of the Match
"Really happy to finish the game for my team. We needed a win, we haven't done well in the last 3 games, so I really wanted to win a game for my team and I am really happy. When I went to bat the wicket was not easy, the ball was spinning and the pacers were bowling good line and lengths, my plan was to bat deep and play maximum overs, I did my basics right and hence succeeded. I knew it would be hard in the later part because the wicket was turning and gripping, my plan for others was also to bat deep and told them we can't chase this total in 40 overs. Today it was hard (to bat) against the spinners, the wicket was slow and the ball was gripping."
NED vs SL LIVE: 1st Win Of WC For SL
Samarawickrama's unbeaten 91 guides Sri Lanka to their first World Cup win. A partnership with Asalanka proved pivotal, steadying the ship after early wickets. Aryan Dutt shone for the Netherlands, breaking partnerships, but Samarawickrama's composure ensured Sri Lanka's victory, despite the Dutch team's resilient fightback from a precarious 91/6.
NED vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka Win
Ackermann delivers a short ball to Hemantha, and with this boundary, Sri Lanka secures their inaugural win in the tournament! Hemantha confidently advances down the pitch, swatting the ball over mid-on for a crucial four runs.
LIVE Score NED 262 (49.4)
SL 263/5 (48.2)
Sri Lanka won by 5 wkts
NED vs SL LIVE: Anti-Climax
Ackermann dismisses Dhananjaya with a clean bowled! Dhananjaya attempted a powerful shot as he charged forward, but the ball was pitched perfectly, causing it to dip and elude his reach. In his determination to slog, Dhananjaya missed the ball completely, and it snaked through the gate, shattering the stumps. Dhananjaya's impressive innings comes to an end at 30 runs from 37 balls, including 1 four and 2 sixes.
LIVE Score SL 257/5 (46.5) CRR: 5.49 REQ: 1.89
Sri Lanka need 6 runs in 19 balls
NED vs SL LIVE: How Deep Will The Match Go?
Ackermann concedes three runs due to sloppy fielding, with the ball slipping through van Meekeren, and the over consists of singles and dot balls as the batsmen play with soft hands and nudge the ball around.
LIVE Score SL 242/4 (45.1) CRR: 5.36 REQ: 4.34
Sri Lanka need 21 runs in 29 balls
NED vs SL LIVE: Poor Fielding Effort
Ackermann's over includes a sharp-turning delivery that hits Dhananjaya's glove, a boundary from Samarawickrama's sweep shot, and singles, while the batsmen either defend or play with soft hands.
LIVE Score SL 233/4 (43) CRR: 5.42 REQ: 4.29
Sri Lanka need 30 runs in 42 balls
NED vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka Inching Towards Win
Van der Merwe bowls a variety of deliveries, including a couple of runs and a wide, while Samarawickrama plays defensively and attempts a cut shot.
LIVE Score SL 225/4 (41) CRR: 5.49 REQ: 4.22
Sri Lanka need 38 runs in 54 balls
NED vs SL LIVE: Netherlands Need Quick Wickets
Ackermann delivers a mix of balls, including a boundary through a cut shot, while the batsmen collect singles with deft placements.
LIVE Score SL 220/4 (39) CRR: 5.64 REQ: 3.91
Sri Lanka need 43 runs in 66 balls
NED vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka On Top
Samarawickrama scores a boundary with a well-timed pull shot, along with singles and wides, while van Meekeren bowls a mix of lengths.
LIVE Score SL 212/4 (37) CRR: 5.73 REQ: 3.92
Sri Lanka need 51 runs in 78 balls
NED vs SL LIVE: Van Meekeren Bowls Tight Over
Van Meekeren bowls a variety of deliveries, including a byes-for boundary, and experiences a landing area issue, but mostly, the batsmen defend or drive for singles.
LIVE Score SL 196/4 (35) CRR: 5.6 REQ: 4.47
Sri Lanka need 67 runs in 90 balls
NED vs SL LIVE: Aryan Dutt Strikes
Aryan Dutt dismisses Asalanka, who made a poor decision attempting a big shot in the last over despite the manageable required rate, missing the ball completely and losing his off-stump, a crucial wicket for the team.
LIVE Score SL 181/4 (32.4) CRR: 5.54 REQ: 4.73
Sri Lanka need 82 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Tight Over For Netherlands
Aryan Dutt bowls a tight over with Asalanka narrowly avoiding getting dismissed on the third delivery, followed by a single on the last ball.
LIVE Score SL 181/3 (32) CRR: 5.66 REQ: 4.56
Sri Lanka need 82 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka On Attack
Van der Merwe delivers a mix of balls, including a well-placed cut by Samarawickrama for four runs, singles by Asalanka and Samarawickrama, and a four off byes as the ball spun and went through the gate.
LIVE Score SL 172/3 (30.1) CRR: 5.7 REQ: 4.59
Sri Lanka need 91 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Netherlands Lose A Review
Aryan Dutt bowls a combination of deliveries, with Asalanka hitting a well-placed cut for three runs and surviving an LBW appeal that was reviewed unsuccessfully, while Samarawickrama collects a single through a clip on the on-side.
LIVE Score SL 151/3 (28) CRR: 5.39 REQ: 5.09
Sri Lanka need 112 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Van der Merwe Into The Attack
Van der Merwe bowls a mix of deliveries as Asalanka and Samarawickrama collect singles while dealing with flighted deliveries and quick singles.
LIVE Score SL 142/3 (26) CRR: 5.46 REQ: 5.04
Sri Lanka need 121 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Tight Over By Netherlands
Ackermann delivers a mixture of lengths, including a flatter off-break, as Asalanka and Samarawickrama collect singles and doubles through a series of shots.
LIVE Score SL 132/3 (24) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 5.04
Sri Lanka need 131 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Netherlands Need Wickets
Van Meekeren bowls a mix of good lengths and short deliveries, with Asalanka hitting a boundary on a short ball, while the groundstaff is called to address issues with van Meekeren's run-up.
LIVE Score SL 122/3 (22.1) CRR: 5.5 REQ: 5.07
Sri Lanka need 141 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka Build Partnership
Ackermann bowled a tight line, allowing only 2 runs as Asalanka and Samarawickrama pushed the ball to the on-side and behind square for singles.
LIVE Score SL 113/3 (20) CRR: 5.65 REQ: 5
Sri Lanka need 150 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Aryan Dutt Bowls A Tight Over
Aryan Dutt bowled a tight line with Samarawickrama and Asalanka managing to score just 4 runs while Engelbretch made a remarkable fielding effort to save runs.
LIVE Score SL 108/3 (18) CRR: 6 REQ: 4.84
Sri Lanka need 155 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Nissanka Departs
Nissanka falls, caught by Edwards off van Meekeren as he attempted to run a back-of-length delivery fine, but the thick edge led to his dismissal for 54 from 52 balls, comprising 9 boundaries.
LIVE Score SL 104/3 (16.1) CRR: 6.43 REQ: 4.7
Sri Lanka need 159 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Samarawickrama Dominate NED
Samarawickrama hits two boundaries and helps Sri Lanka reach 100 runs with a 50-run partnership off just 39 balls, while van der Merwe delivers a mix of deliveries, including dot balls and ones pushed to cover or backward point.
LIVE Score SL 104/2 (16) CRR: 6.5 REQ: 4.68
Sri Lanka need 159 runs
Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka: Fifty for Nissanka
Brilliant fifty from Nissanka. He hits two back to back boundaries to reach the milestone. Off just 48 balls and he is looking to continue the good show. Half centuries on the trot. Poor over this from de Leede as he strays down the leg side.
SL 96/2 (15)
SL Vs NED LIVE: Nissanka Approaches Fifty
Pathum Nissanka is nearing his fifty here. He has entered the 40s already. This is looking like a good innings from him but Lankans would want him to smash a century today and take them to a win.
SL 81/2 (14)
LIVE Score: SL Vs NED Sri Lanka Rebuild Innings
Another little partnership has come up between Nissanka and Sameera. Nice to see Sameera playing his shots here. Bas de Leede comes into the attack as Dutt continues from the other end.
SL 70/2 (12.2)
SL Vs NED LIVE Score: Big Wicket As Mendis Departs
That's a big wicket as Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka's top batter this World Cup, has departed for just 11. Aryan Dutt picks wicket as Pau van Meekeren takes a good catch. Trouble for Lankans. Sadeera Samarawickrama, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 52/2 (9.5)
LIVE SL Vs NED: Mendis, Nissanka Take Lanka Past Fifty
That's a good recovery from Lankans after loss of Perera. A steady partnership has come up between Mendis and Nissanka here. They need to go on and on.
SL 51/1 (9.1)
Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands LIVE: Lankans rebuild
After fall of Perera, Lankans begin to rebuild with Nissanka and Mendis in the middle. Logan and Paul bowling in tandem. Netherlands need to ensure they are picking wickets at regular intervals.
SL 37/1 (7.2)
Sri Lanka need 226 runs
SL Vs NED: Kusal Perera Departs For 5
That's the first Sri Lankan wicket to fall as Kusal Perera departs for just 5. Aryan Dutt picks the wicket as it is Bas de Leede who takes the catch. Netherlands have their first wicket. Kusal Mendis, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SL 21/1 (5.2)
LIVE SL Vs NED: Sri Lanka off to slow start
Nissanka and Perera have got off to a cautious start with the bat in hand. After two quiet overs, the boundaries are now coming. Nissanka has got two of them so far. Lankans need a good start here.
SL 18/0 (4.2)
SL Vs NED LIVE Score: Chase begins
Aryan Dutt continues from the other end. There is pace at one end bowled by Logan an Beek. He had a good game with the bat and will be looking to weave some magic with the ball now. Lankans off to a slow start in the chase.
SL 6/0 (3)
Sri Lanka need 257 runs
SL Vs NED LIVE: Chase begins
Nissanka and Perera come out to open the innings for Sri Lanka as chase begins. Aryan Dutt bowls the first over. Good start from him. Just one off it.
SL 1/0 (1)
Sri Lanka need 262 runs
NED vs SL LIVE: Netherlands bowled Out For 262
That's the end of the Netherlands innings. They make 262 for 10 after being 6 down for 91 runs on the board. Terrific knocks from Sybrand and Logan van Beek. Good finish too. This is going to be a challenge for Lankans, who are desperate for a win. The last ball saw a run out but it was also a front-foot no-ball, hence one extra run added to the total.
NED 262 (49.4)
SL vs NED LIVE Score: Roelof departs
Madushanka dismisses Roelof van der Merwe. Short ball and the ball kisses the edge and goes to the keeper. Eight wicket falls for Netherlands. He made 7 off 7 balls.
NED 245/8 (47.5)
NED Vs SL: Fifty for Van Beek
Logan van Beek completes a fifty, his maiden in World Cup, with a single. He could have run out at non-striker's end but Lankan fielders make a mess of it. Good, gritty knock from the Dutch.
NED 231/7 (46.2)
NED Vs SL LIVE: Madushanka cleans up Sybrand
Madushanka ends the 130-run stand between Sybrand and Logan va Beek. Sybrand has been cleaned up by a yorker as he tried a scoop shot. He departs after scoring 70 off 82 balls.
NED 221/7 (45.1)
SL vs NED LIVE Score: Record partnership
Highest seventh wicket partnership in World Cup has been registered by Logan and Sybrand. They go past Jadeja and Dhoni's record. A run out chance at the non-striker's end but the batter has reached in time.
NED 211/6 (44)
SL vs NED LIVE: 100-run stand between Logan and Sybrand
Brilliant batting from Logan and Sybrand as they bring up the 100-run stand for the seventh wicket. Brilliant show by the Men in Orange this. Sri Lanka losing the plot with every over here.
NED 194/6 (42.2)
SL vs NED LIVE: Theekshana, Rajitha back on
Theekshana returns to the attack but has Mendis taken this decision too late. Netherlands have recovered well in time and maybe bowling Rajitha and Theekshana earlier could have helped Sri Lanka bowl them out.
NED 178/6 (40.2)
SL Vs NED: Sybrand and Logan rebuild
Dhananjaya continues. This partnership has saved Netherlands in this match. Hemantha has been unable to pick wickets. Sri Lanka have lost grip on the game.
NED 165/6 (38)
Sri Lanka vs Netherands LIVE: Netherlands Go Past 150
Dhananjaya de Silva comes back into the attack. He has bowled just 2 overs. Netherlands meanwhile go past 150. Sybrand and Logan have rebuild a long partnership.
NED 153/6 (36)
NED vs SL LIVE Updates: Karunaratne continues
Karunaratne is bowling well but the runs are also coming for Netherlands. The partnership has gone past the fifty mark. 11 off the over.
NED 150/6 (34.3)
SL Vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Continue To Rebuild
Karunaratne back on. This is a good move by the captain Mendis. Logan and Sybrand have been doing a good for Netherlands. This is what Netherlands needed after fall of six wickets at under 100.
NED 136/6 (33.3)
NED vs SL LIVE Score: Lanka need wickets
The stand between Logan and Sybrand continues to build and this should bother Lankans, who were picking wickets at regular intervals before this partnership came about.
NED 133/6 (32.2)
Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Finally, a boundary
Sybrand collects a four off the first ball of the 31st over. This four has come after 20 overs, which is a huge gap. Netherlands must be relieved and need to score a boundary per over at least from here.
NED 125/6 (30.2)
SL vs NED LIVE Updates: Netherlands rebuilding
A small partnership has come up between Logan and Sybrand. It is important for these two to continue doing the good work. 25 off 46 balls so far in this stand but this is good to see that they are fighting.
NED 116/6 (29)
SL Vs NED LIVE: Hemantha continues
A slow phase in the game as Hemantha continues from one end. Just four of the over. The last boundary came in the 10th over of the innings which sums up the story today for Netherlands batting.
NED 111/6 (27.3)
NED vs SL LIVE Score: Netherlands past 100
Dushan Hemantha, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack as Netherlands go past the hundred mark. So, the first team milestone has been crossed and the next should be the 200, which looks quite far from here.
NED 104/6 (25.3)
PAK vs NED LIVE Score: Karunaratne back on
Karunaratne is back on. Looking for his first wicket in this match. Van Beek and Sybrand look to rebuild. Netherlands look for a strong partnership to save the day.
NED 95/6 (23.1)
Netherlands Vs Sri Lanka: Netherlands Lose 6th, Sri Lanka On Top
That's the sixth wicket for Sri Lanka as Netherlands captain Scott Edwards falls for 16 made off 16. Theekshana cleans him up with a beauty. First wicket for him. Logan van Beek, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
NED 91/6 (21.2)
SL vs NED LIVE Score: Sri Lanka on top
Sybrand and Edwards rebuild the Netherlands innings. Still a long way to go. Sri Lanka on top. Theekshana and Madushanka continue to bowl in tandem, looking for more wickets.
NED 91/5 (21.1)
Sri Lanka vs Netherlands LIVE: NED 5 down
Nidamanuru departs for 9 as Madhushanka picks another wicket. Sri Lanka reviews the LBW call and got it right. Sybrand Engelbrecht, right handed bat, comes to the crease as Netherlands lose their fifth wicket.
NED 72/5 (18.5)
SL Vs NED World Cup 2023: Netherlands in trouble
Scott Edwards, right handed bat, comes to the crease after the fall of Bas de Leede. Netherlands have batting depth and can begin recovery at any stage. For now, they definitely need a long partnership.
NED 71/4 (18.1)
SL Vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Lose 4th Wicket
That's the end of Bas de Leede, who made just 6 after facing 31 deliveries. Madhushanka brought back and bangs one short, the batter plays a ramp shot, third man fielder Kusal Perera runs forward and takes a diving catch. Holds on to it.
NED 68/4 (16.5)
LIVE SL vs NED: Theekshana show is on
First sight of Theekshana in the middle as he gets the ball in hand. Nice, tight line and he gives just four away. Sri Lanka have the grip on the game and they should ensure they continue to dominate the proceedings.
NED 65/3 (16.1)
SL Vs NED LIVE: Another over for Rajitha
Mendis it seems is bowling out Rajitha here as he gives him the 7th over in a row. He is the man in the good rythm, picking wickets and Mendis wants more form him in what is already a long spell in this heat. Teja Nidamanuru, right handed bat, has come to the crease after loss of third wicket.
NED 57/3 (14)
NED vs SL LIVE: Netherlands Lose 2 Wickets In Quick Succession
Rajitha finds the outside edge and Colin Ackermann has to go. He made 29 off 31 balls. This a fine spell from the Lankan pacer who is reaping rewards for bowling a good line.
NED 54/3 (12)
Netherands Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: WICKET
Rajitha on fire, picks his second wicket as he cleans up Max ODowd. Slightly away from his body, Max went for the cover drive but it takes the inside edge and hits the stumps. That's the second wicket lost for Netherlands.
NED 48/2 (10)
NED vs SL LIVE Updates: Netherlands steady
Max ODown smashes a six off the last ball of this over by Karunaratne. Top shot. Short ball and he hits it over deep mid-wcket region for a maximum.
NED 38/1 (9)
NED vs SL LIVE: Rajitha is bowling well.
Kasun Rajitha is bowling well. He already has one wicket and almost got Max Odowd in this over as the leading edge flew over the bowler. Close call for the batter. Sri Lanka keeping it tight. Pressure building on the batters.
NED 29/1 (8)
LIVE Updates Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Colin Ackermann gets couple of fours
Colin Ackermann gets a couple of boundaries off Dilshan Madhushanka to move along to 8. Max O'Dowd is batting on 4.
Netherlands are 16/1 in 5 overs vs SL
LIVE SL vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kasun Rajitha dismisses Vikramjit Singh
Sri Lanka pacer Kasun Rajitha gets the first breakthrough, traps Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh in front for leg-before. Vikramjit Singh loses the review too and is dismissed for 4. Max O' Dowd is batting on 3, Colin Ackermann is on 0.
Netherlands are 7/1 in 4 overs vs SL
LIVE Updates Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Vikramjit Singh gets first boundary
Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh has got off the mark with boundary, the first four of the match off Dilshan Madhushanka. Vikramjit Singh is batting on 4 and Max O'Dowd is on 2.
Netherlands are 6/0 in 3 overs vs SL
LIVE SL vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Max O'Dowd off the mark with a couple
Netherlands opener Max O'Dowd has got off the mark with a couple off Kasun Rajitha. O'Dowd is batting on 2 and Vikramjit Singh is on 0 after 2 overs.
Netherlands are 2/0 in 2 overs vs SL
LIVE SL vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dilshan Madhushanka starts with a maiden
Sri Lanka pacer Dilshan Madhushanka starts off with a maiden over, has Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh in trouble on a couple of occasions.
Netherlands are 0/0 in 1 over vs SL
LIVE Updates Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
Sri Lanka have made two changes to their side from the loss to Australia in their last match. Kasun Rajitha returns to the side to replace Lahiru Kumara while Dushan Hemantha has replaced Dunith Wellalage.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
SL Vs NED LIVE: Netherlands go slow
Ackermann and ODowd going slow at the moment as the Sri Lankan bowlers continue to keep it tight. It is important to spend some time on this track as once yiu set your eye in, can score runs here.
NED 18/1 (6.2)
LIVE SL vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Scott Edwards wins toss, Netherlands to bat first
Netherlands captain Scott Edwards has won the toss and elected to bat first in match no. 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday.
LIVE Updates Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 10am IST
Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards will be out for toss at 10 am IST in Lucknow for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE SL vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Kusal Mendis or Scott Edwards? Logan van Beek or Dilshan Madhushanka? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
LIVE Updates Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: SL have never lost to Dutch
Sri Lanka have never lost to the Netherlands in the five ODIs played between the two sides. SL have won all five of the encounters so far. Can Netherlands notch up their first win over Sri Lanka in match no. 19 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow today?
LIVE SL vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Livestreaming details
Sri Lanka will take on the Netherlands in their fourth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands in Lucknow today.
Check when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live streaming for FREE HERE.
LIVE Updates Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, CWC 2023; SL have lost first 3 World Cup games for 1st time since 1987
Former world champions Sri Lanka haven't lost the opening three games of a World Cup since 1987, when they lost all six of their matches. Can the Lankans get their World Cup campaign back on track with a win over the Netherlands in Lucknow on Saturday?
LIVE SL vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kusal Perera to have late check-up
Sri Lanka opener Kusal Perera who scored a half-century in the last match against Australia, will need a late check-up after suffering a concussion in the last game. If Perera is unable to play then former captain Dimuth Karunaratne may take his place.
NED vs SL LIVE: Netherlands Probable Playing XI
Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
NED vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara/Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
NED vs SL LIVE: Sri Lanka Squad
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dimuth Karunaratne
NED vs SL LIVE: Netherlands Squad
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar
LIVE SL vs NED World Cup 2023 Match
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands clash taking place in Lucknow on Saturday (October 21). We will take you through all the major updates from the clash.