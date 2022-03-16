IND vs ENG, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Highlights: England win by 4 wickets

16 March 2022, 11:51 AM
Thanks for catching up on ICC Women's World Cup match between India and England. That will be all for today.
16 March 2022, 11:33 AM
England win by 4 wickets
Sophie Ecclestone gets the boundary to complete the win. England win by 4 wickets with skipper Heather Knight unbeaten on 53 with 112 balls to spare.
16 March 2022, 11:24 AM
Meghana Singh picks two wickets in over
India pacer Meghana Singh has picked up two wickets in her 7th over with England needing just 7 to win. Meghana dismisses Sophia Dunkley and Katherine Brunt as England reach 129/6 in 30 overs.
16 March 2022, 11:13 AM
Heather Knight reaches 50
England skipper Heather Knight completes fifty off 66 balls. England are 122/4 in 28 overs, need only 13 more runs to win.
16 March 2022, 10:43 AM
Rajeshwari Gayakwad dismisses Amy Jones
Rajeshwari Gayakwad gets the wicket of Amy Jones for 10. England are 104/4 in 25th over, needing 31 more runs to win.
16 March 2022, 10:42 AM
Pooja Vastrakar dismisses Nat Sciver
Pooja Vastrakar provides the big breakthrough, sending back England vice-captain Nat Sciver for 45. England are 69/3 in 17 overs, needing 66 more runs to win.
16 March 2022, 10:29 AM
Nat Sciver, Heather Knight bring up 50-run stand
Nat Sciver and England skipper Heather Knight have put on 50-plus runs for the third wickets. Sciver is 41 and Knight is 14 as England reach 60/2 in 16 overs, needing 75 more runs to win.
16 March 2022, 10:12 AM
Nat Sciver gets fifth boundary
Nat Sciver races along to 32 with her fifth boundary, this time off Pooja Vastrakar. England are 48/2 in 14 overs and 87 more runs to win.
16 March 2022, 09:56 AM
Nat Sciver on the charge
England's Nat Sciver hit Rajeshwari Gayakwad for a couple of boundaries to move along to 20. England are 33/2 in 9 overs and need another 102 to win.
16 March 2022, 09:40 AM
Jhulan Goswami strikes now
Jhulan Goswami traps Tammy Beaumont leg-before, initially give not-out but overturned on review. England are 4/2 in 3 overs.
16 March 2022, 09:12 AM
Meghna Singh strikes with 1st ball
Pacer Meghna Singh has given early breakthrough to India. Meghna sends back Danni Wyatt for 1, England are 3/1 in 2 overs.
16 March 2022, 08:52 AM
India are all-out
Team India are all out for 134 with Charlie Dean picking up her 4th wicket to dismiss Mithali Raj's side for 134 in 36.2 over
16 March 2022, 08:40 AM
Richa Ghosh, Jhulan Goswami gone
Team India are in deep trouble as Richa Ghosh and Jhulan Goswami are both dismissed in the same over. India are 129/9 in the 34th over.
16 March 2022, 08:23 AM
Jhulan Goswami goes BIG
Veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami smashes Kate Cross for a straight six to move to 15. Team India move along to 120/7 in 32 overs with Richa Ghosh unbeaten on 32.
16 March 2022, 08:09 AM
Pooja Vastrakar out
All-rounder Pooja Vastrakar is now dismissed by England off-spinner Charlie Dean for 6. India are 93/7 in 26 overs.
16 March 2022, 08:00 AM
Smriti Mandhana GONE!
Opener Smriti Mandhana is not gone for 35, dismissed leg-before by Sophia Ecclestone. India are in big trouble at 81/6 in 23 overs.
16 March 2022, 07:29 AM
India slip into more trouble
Team India are in deeper troubles as all-rounder Sneh Rana is dismissed for a duck. India are 67/5 in 21st over with Smriti Mandhana unbeaten on 31.
16 March 2022, 07:16 AM
Mandhana, Harmanpreet rebuild
Harmanpreet Kaur gets her 2nd four to move along to 12, Smriti Mandhana is on 25. India are 51/3 after 13 overs.
16 March 2022, 06:58 AM
Deepti Sharma run-out for 0
India have lost their 3rd wicket as Deepti Sharma is run-out for a duck. India are 28/3 in 8 overs.
16 March 2022, 06:49 AM
Mithali Raj GONE!
Indian skipper Mithali Raj has been dismissed by Anya Shrubsole for just 1. India are 25/2 in the 6th over.
16 March 2022, 06:46 AM
India lose 1st wicket
Anya Shrubsole gets first wicket for England, dismisses Yastika Bhatia for 8 to complete 100 wickets in women's ODI. India are 18/1 in 4th over.
16 March 2022, 06:41 AM
First boundary for India
Yastika Bhatia gets first four for India, off Katherine Brunt to move along to 8. India are 13/0 in 3 overs.
16 March 2022, 06:27 AM
Steady start for India
Smriti Mandhana and Yastika Bhatia are on 3 and 2 respectively after a couple of overs. India are 6/0 in 2 overs.
16 March 2022, 06:17 AM
Unchanged team for India
Both India and England are going in with the same Playing XI as the last match. Which means Smriti Mandhana will once again open the batting with Yastika Bhatia.
England have won the toss and they will bowl first.
An unchanged Playing XI for #TeamIndia
An unchanged Playing XI for #TeamIndia
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 16, 2022
16 March 2022, 06:15 AM
India to BAT first
England captain Heather Knight has won the toss and chosen to BOWL first.
16 March 2022, 06:14 AM
Hello and Welcome to our coverage of India vs England ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match.