Ind vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India 85/2 in 2nd innings at stumps, lead by 58 runs

Check highlights from Day 2 of IND vs SA 2nd Test being played at Wanderers in Johannesburg on Tuesday (January 4). 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 4, 2022 - 22:15
Comments |
Team India pacer Shardul Thakur. (Source: Twitter)

Seamer Shardul Thakur bagged a seven-wicket haul for India on Tuesday but the second test against South Africa remained delicately poised after the second day’s play at the Wanderers. South Africa had a slender 27-run first-innings advantage after being bowled out for 229 with India 85-2 in their second innings at the close.

KL Rahul, the stand-in skipper in place of injured Virat Kohli, and Mayank Agarwal both perished but Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane went after the home bowling in the last half hour to guide India to a 58-run lead. Rahul was out to a sharp catch in the slips for eight off Marco Jansen’s bowling and Agarwal was trapped leg before wicket for 23 by Duanne Olivier.

Pujara, 35 not out off 42 balls, and Rahane (11) resume on day three, with both needing solid knocks to not only help India to set South Africa a daunting last innings target but also to try and retain their places in the team after a run of poor form. India are chasing a first ever series victory in South Africa and lead 1-0 after their 113-run opening-test victory.

Thakur, 30, posted career best figures of 7-61 -- the best return by an Indian bowler in a test against South Africa -- and single-handedly removed the home top order after South Africa resumed the day on 35-1 Keegan Petersen and Temba Bavuma scored half centuries in the home team’s reply to India’s 202 after the tourists had won the toss on Monday and elected to bat.

Thakur broke South Africa’s early resistance some 90 minutes into the day’s play when he had Dean Elgar caught behind for 28 after the home skipper had initially held off an impressive early barrage of hostile bowling. Petersen brought up his first test half century but then followed his captain back to the dressing room when he was caught in the slips off Thakur for 62.

Rassie van der Dussen went cheaply off the last ball of the first session, with an inside edge, although television replays suggested the ball might have fallen short before being claimed by India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. But the umpires determined there was no conclusive evidence that the catch fell short and the dismissal stood.

Bavuma and Kyle Verreyne put on a 60-run partnership after lunch before Verreyne was trapped leg before wicket for 21. Thakur then bagged his fifth wicket when he had Bavuma snagged as he played a loose shot at a ball going leg side and was out for 51.

Thakur also took the last two wickets after the South Africa tail wagged, delivering potentially precious runs as the Wanderers wicket is expected to increasingly favour the seamers as the test progresses.

4 January 2022, 17:55 PM

SA 191/7 at Tea break

Shardul Thakur fifer and two wickets by Shami helped India reduce South Africa to 191/7 at Tea break. The hosts are still trailing by 11 runs.

4 January 2022, 17:45 PM

Shardul on fire

There's no stopping Shardul today as he bags his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests by removing Temba Bevuma, who just completed his fifty. SA are six down now. Bavuma c Pant b Thakur 51(60) [4s-6 6s-1]

Five wicket hauls for India at Wanderers:
 

  • 6/53 A Kumble 1992/93
  • 5/104 J Srinath 1996/97
  • 5/40 S Sreesanth 2006/07
  • 5/54 J Bumrah 2017/18
  • 5/29 Mohd Shami 2017/18
  • 5/37 S Thakur 2021/22 *

4 January 2022, 17:22 PM

Shardul strikes again

Shardul picks his fourth wicket of the innings and this time his victim is Kyle Verreynne, who has been trapped LBW. South Africa are five down now and they are still trailing by 40 runs. Verreynne lbw b Thakur 21(72) [4s-2]

4 January 2022, 15:31 PM

SA 102/4 at Lunch

Pacer Shardul Thakur's triple blow brought the visitors back in the game as visitors got off to a steady start at lunch on day-2 of the second Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Thakur (3/8) helped India reduce South Africa 102/4 at lunch.

Resuming the day at 35/1, South Africa added 67 runs and lost three key wickets in the morning session, still trailing India by 100 runs.

4 January 2022, 14:56 PM

Shardul Thakur sends back Dean Elgar

Shardul Thakur gets breakthrough for India on Day 2, inducing an edge off South African skipper Dean Elgar. Elgar out for 28 and South Africa are 88/2 in 39th over.

4 January 2022, 14:52 PM

Dean Elgar gets into stride

South Africa captain Dean Elgar has moved along to 28, driving Ravichandran Ashwin for four. South Africa are 85/1 in 38 overs. 

4 January 2022, 14:15 PM

Keegan Petersen gets two fours in Mohammed Siraj's first over

Keegan Petersen has greated Mohammed Siraj with a couple of fours in his fifth over. Petersen moves to 37 and South Africa are 59/1 in 29 overs.

4 January 2022, 13:48 PM

South Africa 50 up in 27 overs

Hosts South Africa have found the going tough in their first innings. The total reached 50/1 in 27 overs on Day 2.

4 January 2022, 13:36 PM

Keegan Petersen gets first boundary on Day 2

Keegan Petersen tickles Jasprit Bumrah down to fine leg for the first four of Day 2. South Africa are 44/1 in 22 overs with Petersen on 22.

4 January 2022, 13:33 PM

Mohammed Shami starts with a maiden

India's only wicket-taker so far, Mohammed Shami, opened Day 2 with a maiden to South African skipper Dean Elgar.

4 January 2022, 13:31 PM

Mohammed Siraj takes the field

Mohammed Siraj injured his hamstring on Day 1 but good news is that he is back on the field on Day 2. Read all about Siraj injury here.

