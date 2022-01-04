Ind vs SA 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: India 85/2 in 2nd innings at stumps, lead by 58 runs

4 January 2022, 17:55 PM
SA 191/7 at Tea break
Shardul Thakur fifer and two wickets by Shami helped India reduce South Africa to 191/7 at Tea break. The hosts are still trailing by 11 runs.
Tea on Day 2 of the 2nd Test.#TeamIndia pick up three wickets in the second session as South Africa are 191/7 at Tea. Trail by 11 runs.
Scorecard - https://t.co/qcQcovZ41s #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/DS4h57tFhZ
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2022
4 January 2022, 17:45 PM
Shardul on fire
There's no stopping Shardul today as he bags his maiden five-wicket haul in Tests by removing Temba Bevuma, who just completed his fifty. SA are six down now. Bavuma c Pant b Thakur 51(60) [4s-6 6s-1]
Five wicket hauls for India at Wanderers:
- 6/53 A Kumble 1992/93
- 5/104 J Srinath 1996/97
- 5/40 S Sreesanth 2006/07
- 5/54 J Bumrah 2017/18
- 5/29 Mohd Shami 2017/18
- 5/37 S Thakur 2021/22 *
4 January 2022, 17:22 PM
Shardul strikes again
Shardul picks his fourth wicket of the innings and this time his victim is Kyle Verreynne, who has been trapped LBW. South Africa are five down now and they are still trailing by 40 runs. Verreynne lbw b Thakur 21(72) [4s-2]
4 January 2022, 15:31 PM
SA 102/4 at Lunch
Pacer Shardul Thakur's triple blow brought the visitors back in the game as visitors got off to a steady start at lunch on day-2 of the second Test match at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Thakur (3/8) helped India reduce South Africa 102/4 at lunch.
Day 2 Lunch
Three BIG wickets for @imShard in the morning session as South Africa go into Lunch with 102/4 on the board.
Trail #TeamIndia (202) by 100 runs.
Scorecard - https://t.co/qcQcovZ41s #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/1oYxSvwMZ1
— BCCI (@BCCI) January 4, 2022
Resuming the day at 35/1, South Africa added 67 runs and lost three key wickets in the morning session, still trailing India by 100 runs.
4 January 2022, 14:56 PM
Shardul Thakur sends back Dean Elgar
Shardul Thakur gets breakthrough for India on Day 2, inducing an edge off South African skipper Dean Elgar. Elgar out for 28 and South Africa are 88/2 in 39th over.
4 January 2022, 14:52 PM
Dean Elgar gets into stride
South Africa captain Dean Elgar has moved along to 28, driving Ravichandran Ashwin for four. South Africa are 85/1 in 38 overs.
4 January 2022, 14:15 PM
Keegan Petersen gets two fours in Mohammed Siraj's first over
Keegan Petersen has greated Mohammed Siraj with a couple of fours in his fifth over. Petersen moves to 37 and South Africa are 59/1 in 29 overs.
4 January 2022, 13:48 PM
South Africa 50 up in 27 overs
Hosts South Africa have found the going tough in their first innings. The total reached 50/1 in 27 overs on Day 2.
4 January 2022, 13:36 PM
Keegan Petersen gets first boundary on Day 2
Keegan Petersen tickles Jasprit Bumrah down to fine leg for the first four of Day 2. South Africa are 44/1 in 22 overs with Petersen on 22.
4 January 2022, 13:33 PM
Mohammed Shami starts with a maiden
India's only wicket-taker so far, Mohammed Shami, opened Day 2 with a maiden to South African skipper Dean Elgar.
4 January 2022, 13:31 PM
Mohammed Siraj takes the field
Mohammed Siraj injured his hamstring on Day 1 but good news is that he is back on the field on Day 2. Read all about Siraj injury here.